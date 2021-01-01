It's been a while since I've seen regular birthday threads for our older (haha) regulars - or irregulars even - so I wanted to start this one for our own JohnC.Sure, he's a bad bellend RAWK Staff Member, like the rest of us - but, like the rest of us, he started as a reader, poster, contributor to the site and I know he's (still!) well-regarded and respected - even in RAWKThanks, John, Thohn - for all your wisdom and generosity, especially a couple of years back when we were all last able to gather for 15.04 - look after the banner laaaa.......Have a hicky burpday and a smashing time -- you deserve it - but by the time you finish typing a reply to this, yer bus pass will have arrived in the post, ya slow get!