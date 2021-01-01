I did expect them to fall away a bit by now, but credit to them - they keep finding a way. That Arsenal result took a lot out of them, that would have felt like a loss so I feared for them once Wolves got two back but they didnt look as threatening as Arsenal.



Not sure Id completely write them off. They can afford to take it one game at a time and prepare the same group of players each week. Injuries may see them struggle if Rice and Antonio are out long term and Lingard picked up something there. But credit to them and Moyes, they look like they are enjoying the pressure rather than crumbling. Been without their best defender for a long while now too, in Ogbonna.



If players like Benrahma and Bowen can come to the party more and have strong ends to the season, they will be interesting to watch.