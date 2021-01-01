« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April  (Read 17220 times)

Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #680 on: Today at 10:08:42 pm »
FT West Ham win. I hadn't realized how shit Wolves have been this season until I looked at the table.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #681 on: Today at 10:08:55 pm »
Look at them jumping about

Like theyre going to stay in 4th :lmao
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #682 on: Today at 10:09:58 pm »
Lingard in being a c*nt shocker
Online Legs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #683 on: Today at 10:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:08:42 pm
FT West Ham win. I hadn't realized how shit Wolves have been this season until I looked at the table.

They have been but didnt they start the season in July due to Europa ?

They have been below par but they will stay up and a few injuries have ruined them.
Online Legs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #684 on: Today at 10:12:52 pm »
Ignore that they were in the Europa last season !
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #685 on: Today at 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:08:42 pm
FT West Ham win. I hadn't realized how shit Wolves have been this season until I looked at the table.
I assume Jota has been a big loss for them?
Online Medellin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #686 on: Today at 10:17:26 pm »
West Ham are up there on some sort of merit so credit to them.
Lingard looked hamstrung at the end there, Antonio has a problem too..for me, West Ham will probably end the season on about 64 or 65 pts.
West Ham are the least of our concerns to grab a CL spot.
Online Ray K

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #687 on: Today at 10:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:14:21 pm
I assume Jota has been a big loss for them?
That, and that they spent the entirety of the Jota money on a 18 year old who's scored 2 goals and who definitely, absolutely wasn't bought as some sort of under-the-counter payment to Jorge Mendes, I don't know why anyone could possibly think that.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #688 on: Today at 10:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:17:26 pm
West Ham are up there on some sort of merit so credit to them.
Lingard looked hamstrung at the end there, Antonio has a problem too..for me, West Ham will probably end the season on about 64 or 65 pts.
West Ham are the least of our concerns to grab a CL spot.

Declan Rice is out for a few weeks too.
Online WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #689 on: Today at 10:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:17:26 pm
West Ham are up there on some sort of merit so credit to them.
Lingard looked hamstrung at the end there, Antonio has a problem too..for me, West Ham will probably end the season on about 64 or 65 pts.
West Ham are the least of our concerns to grab a CL spot.


Good win

But agree ultimately our squad depth will cost us plus a bit of inexperience in these situations

Injuries & a lack of real quality to replace them will see us finish about 7th or 8th in the end I feel

Either way Im delighted 4th with 8 games to go at the start of the season Id have been happy with safe from relegation with 8 games to go
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #690 on: Today at 10:25:53 pm »
Yup fair play Paul id rather you lot get 4th than other London Clubs to be honest.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #691 on: Today at 10:28:49 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 10:24:30 pm

Good win

But agree ultimately our squad depth will cost us plus a bit of inexperience in these situations

Injuries & a lack of real quality to replace them will see us finish about 7th or 8th in the end I feel

Either way Im delighted 4th with 8 games to go at the start of the season Id have been happy with safe from relegation with 8 games to go
I think if you get past those Leicester and Chelsea fixtures (2 of your next 3 games) and youre still in 4th, youve got a great chance with your remaining fixtures, which are very winnable
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #692 on: Today at 10:31:10 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 10:24:30 pm

Good win

But agree ultimately our squad depth will cost us plus a bit of inexperience in these situations

Injuries & a lack of real quality to replace them will see us finish about 7th or 8th in the end I feel

Either way Im delighted 4th with 8 games to go at the start of the season Id have been happy with safe from relegation with 8 games to go

The other thing being if you did manage to get fourth how would it affect your league form next season, that is always going to be the difficult challenge for a side like West Ham. Having said all that, good luck if you do, as you would have earned it anyway.
Online Illmatic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #693 on: Today at 10:31:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:29:22 pm
Can't see Nuno lasting much longer

They are in a bit of a rut at the moment, I mean there's still 8 games left I suspect they will probably finish a few places higher, the injury to Jimenez is a huge mitigating factor, what would be the reason to get rid? 
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #694 on: Today at 10:32:03 pm »
I did expect them to fall away a bit by now, but credit to them - they keep finding a way. That Arsenal result took a lot out of them, that would have felt like a loss so I feared for them once Wolves got two back but they didnt look as threatening as Arsenal.

Not sure Id completely write them off. They can afford to take it one game at a time and prepare the same group of players each week. Injuries may see them struggle if Rice and Antonio are out long term  and Lingard  picked up something there. But credit to them and Moyes, they look like they are enjoying the pressure rather than crumbling. Been without their best defender for a long while now too, in Ogbonna.

If players like Benrahma and Bowen can come to the party more and have strong ends to the season, they will be interesting to watch.
