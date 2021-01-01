Erm



When are West Ham going to fuck off ?



Dont think they will.Its the perfect storm, a condensed season, where they of course didnt have European football to contend with, didnt go on very deep cup runs I dont think, they have made the most of it, where others havent. And bigger teams have either been crap (Arsenal), or had everything go against them and had huge injury issues.Theyll make a fool of themselves in the CL though if they qualify (Europa too) and itll be back to normal next season with them floundering.