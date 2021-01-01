« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April

Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #640 on: Today at 08:33:17 pm
And some people suggesting to bring back Coady
exiledintheUSA

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #641 on: Today at 08:34:57 pm
Lingard is really taking his opportunity at first team football. 
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #642 on: Today at 08:35:27 pm
WHU are a wild card its fair to say

Wouldnt be surprised to see Wolves coming back to 2-2 but WH are looking a threat for top 4 their fixtures arent too bad either. Whether they can hang the distance though lets see.
Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #643 on: Today at 08:37:38 pm
West Ham are a big side aint they.
mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #644 on: Today at 08:38:38 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:37:38 pm
West Ham are a big side aint they.

You are awful.
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #645 on: Today at 08:38:51 pm
If these are playing in the Champions League next season and we aren't I hope I spontaneously combust
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #646 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm
Let's not get to wound up by West Ham. That side has zero experience with any kind of expectation pressure. They will shit the bed in the last few weeks if they are still even around by then.
Medellin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #647 on: Today at 08:42:09 pm
Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #648 on: Today at 08:45:10 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:38:38 pm
You are awful.

;D

Size wise i should state.
mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #649 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:45:10 pm
;D

Size wise i should state.

Double entendre? 🧐
OOS

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #650 on: Today at 08:53:56 pm
West Ham have been a different planet tonight.
MBL?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #651 on: Today at 08:55:00 pm
Lingard is brilliant there, keeper shite.
Medellin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #652 on: Today at 08:55:21 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:53:56 pm
West Ham have been a different planet tonight.

As have Wolves defence.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #653 on: Today at 08:56:18 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:25:52 pm
Do we want West Ham to beat Leicester in their next game?

I'd say no.
Medellin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #654 on: Today at 08:57:48 pm
Double sitter missed by Wolves
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #655 on: Today at 08:58:54 pm
Erm

When are West Ham going to fuck off ?
FlashGordon

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #656 on: Today at 08:59:06 pm
And that's why Traore is such a frustrating player  ;D
Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #657 on: Today at 08:59:40 pm
What an utterly bizarre game - moments of brilliance mixed with moments of utter shite.
Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #658 on: Today at 09:00:16 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:59:06 pm
And that's why Traore is such a frustrating player  ;D

Lets be honest the fanfair surrounding him is false, he is a brainbless lump of muscle with pace. No football brain wahtsoever.
Coolie High

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #659 on: Today at 09:00:32 pm
I still think Traore is a quality player, his ability to cut through midfields and defences single handedly is pretty useful.
mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #660 on: Today at 09:01:48 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:00:32 pm
I still think Traore is a quality player, his ability to cut through midfields and defences single handedly is pretty useful.

No end product though.. that was his first assist this season...
Coolie High

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #661 on: Today at 09:02:37 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:00:16 pm
Lets be honest the fanfair surrounding him is false, he is a brainbless lump of muscle with pace. No football brain wahtsoever.

I think no football brain is harsh, there are a lot of times his teammates let him down.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #662 on: Today at 09:02:42 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:58:54 pm
Erm

When are West Ham going to fuck off ?

Dont think they will.

Its the perfect storm, a condensed season, where they of course didnt have European football to contend with, didnt go on very deep cup runs I dont think, they have made the most of it, where others havent. And bigger teams have either been crap (Arsenal), or had everything go against them and had huge injury issues.

Theyll make a fool of themselves in the CL though if they qualify (Europa too) and itll be back to normal next season with them floundering.
Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #663 on: Today at 09:03:45 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:02:37 pm
I think no football brain is harsh, there are a lot of times his teammates let him down.

No as much as he lets them down.
Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #664 on: Today at 09:04:06 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:00:16 pm
Lets be honest the fanfair surrounding him is false, he is a brainbless lump of muscle with pace. No football brain wahtsoever.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:00:32 pm
I still think Traore is a quality player, his ability to cut through midfields and defences single handedly is pretty useful.

I think its fair to say hes at his best when he plays instinctively - off the cuff. Hes at his worst when he slows everything down, in my humble opinion.
mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #665 on: Today at 09:04:42 pm
As long as Dave can get his Cardie on and have a swig of Champers all will be right with the world.
