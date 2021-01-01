Parker genuinely looks like hes going to cry
This match proved Scott Parker is not ready to be our manager after Klopp. He still has a lot to learn.
who said he was?
noone should and noone did
Brave Scott just wrote a letter in crayon to that ginger. It said:"I fink we are fucked, but don't give up - be brave."
You got me Thought people were really saying it!
Just seen that it was Bobby Madley who reffed the Villa - Fulham game. Has he had a hair transplant?
No. It was his brother. Although I do believe Bobby is returning (or allowed to return) next season.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.95]