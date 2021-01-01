« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April  (Read 10116 times)

Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #440 on: Today at 06:25:36 pm »
This match proved Scott Parker is not ready to be our manager after Klopp. He still has a lot to learn.
Offline a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #441 on: Today at 06:25:42 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:24:08 pm
Parker genuinely looks like hes going to cry

He keeps a stiff upper lip though, so brave.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #442 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:25:36 pm
This match proved Scott Parker is not ready to be our manager after Klopp. He still has a lot to learn.

:lmao who said he was?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #443 on: Today at 06:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:25:57 pm
:lmao who said he was?
noone should and noone did  ;D
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #444 on: Today at 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:25:57 pm
:lmao who said he was?

Bloody hell mate !

You been on the anti sarcasm drinks ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #445 on: Today at 06:28:01 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:25:36 pm
This match proved Scott Parker is not ready to be our manager after Klopp. He still has a lot to learn.

What?
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #446 on: Today at 06:28:33 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:26:57 pm
noone should and noone did  ;D

You got me :lmao

Thought people were really saying it!
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #447 on: Today at 06:38:09 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:15:10 pm
Brave Scott just wrote a letter in crayon to that ginger. It said:

"I fink we are fucked, but don't give up - be brave."
"We was doing good I fink then they done a goal and we didn't do so good then."
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #448 on: Today at 06:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:28:33 pm
You got me :lmao

Thought people were really saying it!
I had a good amount of laugh while typing ;D

Seriously though, he should be in running candidates ;)
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #449 on: Today at 06:59:29 pm »
A Brighton win would top off a great couple of days.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #450 on: Today at 06:59:31 pm »
Just seen that it was Bobby Madley who reffed the Villa - Fulham game. Has he had a hair transplant?  :o
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:59:31 pm
Just seen that it was Bobby Madley who reffed the Villa - Fulham game. Has he had a hair transplant?  :o

No. It was his brother.

Although I do believe Bobby is returning (or allowed to return) next season.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:07:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:02:27 pm
No. It was his brother.

Although I do believe Bobby is returning (or allowed to return) next season.

Oh, thanks. Makes sense now.

Was thinking that I had no idea he was back let alone with a full head of hair.   ;D
