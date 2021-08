That brings back memories of the 1979 European Cup Final.



Not for me mate. I'm way too young but I've read all the stories. They ran into an injury crisis and fell short.Funnily enough, Malmö are a lot more established in the domestic game then back then where they fluked on quite modest draws after beating Monaco in the preliminary round. Nowadays, the only way the others manage to keep up is MFF having to play eight qualifiers in six weeks or so because the others suck in Europe forcing them to go the hard way