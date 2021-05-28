« previous next »
The video of them leaving the Etihad to go out to Porto is one of the most embarrassing things Ive seen. Its like a North Korean propaganda video. They just got a load of school
Kids and their teachers, give them some city tops to wear and some flags to wave. 

About half way down on this link

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2021-05-28/champions-league-final-manchester-city-prepare-to-take-on-chelsea-in-the-biggest-game-in-their-history-in-porto


Imagine Klopp dropping Henderson and Fabinho and for Ox and Shaqiri in Madrid. What Guardiola did last night just makes no sense whatsoever.
Thought you were exaggerating for effect, but wow . . .
😂😂😂I nearly fell of the couch when I saw it on the news. Had to rewind to make sure it was real (or fake). Embarrassing isnt it?
Clicked the link and I didn't want to accept all cookies
Fuck in Fucking Hell  >:(
Didn't bother to be honest.
How embarrassing.  :lmao

Like everything to do with that 'club', all fake and contrived.
 :o :o ;D
The head of marketing at Man City was previously employed as Head of Propaganda by Admiral General Aladeen
Club provided flags and people to wave them.
Hate the way Chelsea then Arsenal started that corporate flag waving thing after every goal to make it look like the fans were excited. Trust Abu Dhabi FC to take it up a notch
Just reading some of the comments from people who went, and what a shit show of an event.

First the obvious, you had a final between a club owned by a sportwashing human-rights abusing oil state, and another club owned by a dodgy Russian oligarch as a personal plaything. Both clubs had tried to break away from this competition just a few weeks ago. And one of those clubs should have been banned for breaking FFP anyway - only getting out of it on a technicality.

But anyway....

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove turned up to support City. You apparently City fans were "congratulating" him on Brexit (To be fair the right minded City fans seem disgusted by this)

Jeremy Clarkson turned up to support Chelsea.

You had fighting in the streets between Chelsea and City fans - and a lot of disgusted locals still living under lockdown restrictions

You had City fans fighting amongst themselves, and marching around shouting racist comments to the locals (again the right-minded are disgusted by this)

You had Chelsea fans trashing local resturants and basically bullying individual local waiters/resturant owners and swinging punches while standing around surrounding them in a group of about 50 other Neanderthals.

Now we are hardly free of unsavoury incidents and you will always get your pissed up dickheads, but still 70,000 Liverpool and Tottenham fans managed to converge on Madrid without all that shite. Not a peep in the media anywhere though.
Fucking hell, they've made the academy kids turn up to wave them off, sad fuckers. Most of them will be supporters of anyone bar City. Wonder if they threatened to dump the kids if they didn't wave and smile?

I remember as a kid being taken to Anfield by my Dad to wave the Reds off, think it was before the 74 FA Cup final and it was rammed with supporters.
All that on the anniversary of Heysel as well.
That was one twat of a shithouse challenge by Rudiger on De Bruyne...reminded me of Kenny getting his face caved in by Moran....cheeky cnut pulled the fake-head-injury stunt after it too...
Have they started with the "if our star player hadn't been injured..." yet?
The tweet about the solitary City fan from Porto got me. 😂
