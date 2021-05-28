Just reading some of the comments from people who went, and what a shit show of an event.



First the obvious, you had a final between a club owned by a sportwashing human-rights abusing oil state, and another club owned by a dodgy Russian oligarch as a personal plaything. Both clubs had tried to break away from this competition just a few weeks ago. And one of those clubs should have been banned for breaking FFP anyway - only getting out of it on a technicality.



But anyway....



Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove turned up to support City. You apparently City fans were "congratulating" him on Brexit (To be fair the right minded City fans seem disgusted by this)



Jeremy Clarkson turned up to support Chelsea.



You had fighting in the streets between Chelsea and City fans - and a lot of disgusted locals still living under lockdown restrictions



You had City fans fighting amongst themselves, and marching around shouting racist comments to the locals (again the right-minded are disgusted by this)



You had Chelsea fans trashing local resturants and basically bullying individual local waiters/resturant owners and swinging punches while standing around surrounding them in a group of about 50 other Neanderthals.



Now we are hardly free of unsavoury incidents and you will always get your pissed up dickheads, but still 70,000 Liverpool and Tottenham fans managed to converge on Madrid without all that shite. Not a peep in the media anywhere though.

