Champions League

Re: Champions League
Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
The video of them leaving the Etihad to go out to Porto is one of the most embarrassing things Ive seen. Its like a North Korean propaganda video. They just got a load of school
Kids and their teachers, give them some city tops to wear and some flags to wave. 

About half way down on this link

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2021-05-28/champions-league-final-manchester-city-prepare-to-take-on-chelsea-in-the-biggest-game-in-their-history-in-porto


Re: Champions League
Reply #3681 on: Today at 12:01:09 am
Re: Champions League
Reply #3682 on: Today at 12:03:06 am
Imagine Klopp dropping Henderson and Fabinho and for Ox and Shaqiri in Madrid. What Guardiola did last night just makes no sense whatsoever.
Re: Champions League
Reply #3683 on: Today at 12:07:20 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
The video of them leaving the Etihad to go out to Porto is one of the most embarrassing things Ive seen. Its like a North Korean propaganda video. They just got a load of school
Kids and their teachers, give them some city tops to wear and some flags to wave. 

About half way down on this link

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2021-05-28/champions-league-final-manchester-city-prepare-to-take-on-chelsea-in-the-biggest-game-in-their-history-in-porto




Thought you were exaggerating for effect, but wow . . .
Re: Champions League
Reply #3684 on: Today at 12:19:45 am
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 12:07:20 am
Thought you were exaggerating for effect, but wow . . .
😂😂😂I nearly fell of the couch when I saw it on the news. Had to rewind to make sure it was real (or fake). Embarrassing isnt it?
Re: Champions League
Reply #3685 on: Today at 12:59:31 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
The video of them leaving the Etihad to go out to Porto is one of the most embarrassing things Ive seen. Its like a North Korean propaganda video. They just got a load of school
Kids and their teachers, give them some city tops to wear and some flags to wave. 

About half way down on this link

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2021-05-28/champions-league-final-manchester-city-prepare-to-take-on-chelsea-in-the-biggest-game-in-their-history-in-porto
Re: Champions League
Reply #3686 on: Today at 01:12:43 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
The video of them leaving the Etihad to go out to Porto is one of the most embarrassing things Ive seen. Its like a North Korean propaganda video. They just got a load of school
Kids and their teachers, give them some city tops to wear and some flags to wave. 

About half way down on this link

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2021-05-28/champions-league-final-manchester-city-prepare-to-take-on-chelsea-in-the-biggest-game-in-their-history-in-porto
How embarrassing.  :lmao

Like everything to do with that 'club', all fake and contrived.
Re: Champions League
Reply #3687 on: Today at 02:41:40 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
The video of them leaving the Etihad to go out to Porto is one of the most embarrassing things Ive seen. Its like a North Korean propaganda video. They just got a load of school
Kids and their teachers, give them some city tops to wear and some flags to wave. 

About half way down on this link

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2021-05-28/champions-league-final-manchester-city-prepare-to-take-on-chelsea-in-the-biggest-game-in-their-history-in-porto

 :o :o ;D
