Author Topic: Champions League  (Read 74891 times)

Online robygerrard

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
Hard not to be happy for Kante. One of football's true good guys.
Absolutely.  What a player! What a man!
To be fair whatever we think of their fans & owner those players worked their bollocks off & deserved it 100%. Even Werner, though I think we dodged a massive bullet there.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm »
City choked it again, well played Pep 👏

Noel Gallagher 🤫😂🤣😂🤫

Chelsea, whatever 💩
Online darragh85

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm »
there should be an asterisk beside this season and last season winners, especially this years. didnt have to play one away game in front of a hostile home crowd.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm »
Incredible win for Chelsea. Fully expected it to be City's night at last. That's all on Pep.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Got to say though, both times Chelsea have won this its made the competition feel like the fa cup

Chelsea arent even in the top 5 best teams in Europe



We werent in 2005. They did what they had to. Not thrilled by it but better that than City I think. More fun laughing at City choking.
Offline rushyman

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm
We werent in 2005. They did what they had to. Not thrilled by it but better that than City I think. More fun laughing at City choking.

Oh for sure

I want multiple videos and shots of Noel Gallagher

Arrogant fuck
Offline slaphead

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 11:05:40 pm »
Some things never change. Another City failure in Europe. Guardiola being a smart arse. Write a song with about 3 guitar notes about that Noel you 4 foot fuck pot.
Unlucky City. Still can't get the one you want eh. Ah well , the fans can go back to booing the CL anthem now and holding up their sign saying Boo on them again
Offline Chris~

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Got to say though, both times Chelsea have won this its made the competition feel like the fa cup

Chelsea arent even in the top 5 best teams in Europe
Who'd you have above them? City, Bayern and us I'm guessing and then? They comfortably beat the top 2 in Spain. Wouldn't say PSG are better than them either.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:18:13 pm
Imagine being United, just one ahead of Chelsea now.
they equalled the record we set for English clubs in 1978, unfortunately for them we've won it four more times since then!
Offline Number 7

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 11:09:21 pm »
Us somehow finishing 3rd and both Manchester clubs losing in the European finals has been the best outcome we could have hoped for.
Offline El Ninos Black Eye

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm »
The lesser of two evils I suppose
Online PIPA23

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm »
Chelsea played some great football tonight...

Pep is so overrated...I mean he is clearly a good coach, but with his funds and spending, other coaches would not lose this final.

well, I guess next season they spend another 1 billion to win things...
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm »
When English football ruled the world on ITV now, episode about us in 1970s at the moment! Forget this shite and turn it on
Offline Number 7

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 11:13:42 pm »
Kind of glad that is over though. I want to see us playing in this competition again soon. Cant wait for next season. And try to get #7!
Online oojason

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm »

Guardiola on no Rodri or Fernandinho in the starting XI for the CL Final: "I decided the decision, to have quality players. Gundogan played many years in this position. To have speed, to find the small players, the quality, the brilliant players, inside, in the middle and between the lines. This was the decision."

So Rodri or Fernandinho are not quality players? Top management there.

^ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtKv72ZTIYM (3m 45s in) - also Stu Brennan of the MEN straight in with transfer market and 'strengthening the squad' questions :lmao


No questions about chucking the ball in long-throw style - just like Stoke of old.

Sign Rory Delap!

Offline FiSh77

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3615 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
When English football ruled the world on ITV now, episode about us in 1970s at the moment! Forget this shite and turn it on

Thanks for that, just turned it on to see Bob and Emlyn, fucking great stuff
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3616 on: Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm »
So does Fat Frank still get a medal?
Online JackWard33

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3617 on: Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm »
Maybe the actual best player in the world has been Ngolo Kante all along ....
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3618 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm »
Just got in from a mates birthday BBQ. I'm gonna go on Blue Moon now for a wank.
Offline trimore

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3619 on: Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm »
Seems like the younger fresher legs of Kante, Chilwelll, James, Mount, Havertz, and Pulisic paid off here. City off the back of several long seasons in a row ran out of gas. Glad to see Pep crying in his cardigan once more.

I'm not going to get upset over an oil team winning the odd CL here and there. But I really hope this doesn't turn into some kind of dynasty like the Spanish big 3 had last decade. That would be genuinely upsetting and depressing.

Wonder if some other team can be built properly and emerge to help us and Bayern push back PSG, City and Chelsea. Who knows.
Offline RideTheWalrus

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3620 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm »
City barely had a chance, three times Tuchel has played like this against City and it was so easy for them.

Rudiger has turned into a great player this year, Kante and James were great.

Though I do think had Pep played Fernandinho they win this game.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3621 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm »
What a pity.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3622 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 pm »
My thoughts and prayers are with Red Being at such a terrible time  :(
Offline bradders1011

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3623 on: Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm
Just got in from a mates birthday BBQ. I'm gonna go on Blue Moon now for a wank.

Online Schmidt

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3624 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm »
Quote from: trimore on Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm
Seems like the younger fresher legs of Kante, Chilwelll, James, Mount, Havertz, and Pulisic paid off here. City off the back of several long seasons in a row ran out of gas. Glad to see Pep crying in his cardigan once more.

I'm not going to get upset over an oil team winning the odd CL here and there. But I really hope this doesn't turn into some kind of dynasty like the Spanish big 3 had last decade. That would be genuinely upsetting and depressing.

Wonder if some other team can be built properly and emerge to help us and Bayern push back PSG, City and Chelsea. Who knows.

Inevitable when you've got a small squad put together on a shoestring budget unfortunately.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3625 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
Offline trimore

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 12:02:34 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
Inevitable when you've got a small squad put together on a shoestring budget unfortunately.

I put the blame on squarely on Pep, the man has serious trust issues when it comes to his squad.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 12:15:13 am »
European Champions Roll of Honour

Winners
Liverpool 9 finals 6 wins
United 5 finals 3 wins
Chelsea 3 finals 2 wins
Forest 2 finals 2 wins
Villa 1 final 1 win

Also Rans
Leeds 1 final 0 wins
Arsenal 1 final 0 wins
Spurs 1 final 0 wins
City 1 final 0 wins

Non runners (examples, for illustration purposes)
Accrington Stanley 0 finals 0 wins
Everton 0 finals 0 wins
Tranmere Rovers 0 finals 0 wins
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 12:16:34 am »
Kante was brilliant, and its so nice to see him get the recognition he deserves but IMO Reece James was MOTM. Very good in possession but marshalled that side so, so well. He was unbelievable.
Online Schmidt

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 12:17:42 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:16:34 am
Kante was brilliant, and its so nice to see him get the recognition he deserves but IMO Reece James was MOTM. Very good in possession but marshalled that side so, so well. He was unbelievable.

Only 21 too.
Online Elliemental

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3630 on: Today at 12:19:48 am »
Seriously, though, how did City manage to fuck this up yet again?
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 12:23:18 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:19:48 am
Seriously, though, how did City manage to fuck this up yet again?

They looked like a team with no rhythm.

I dont know if thats due to how the set up, their mad rotation over the last part of the season or how Chelsea set up against them. I tweeted earlier that Chelsea are probably one of the sides you dont want to face if your machine is turning - they are quite compact and solid, and despite Werner being poor in front of goal they have others who can hurt you, exploiting Werners play outside the box. Would be interesting if they got a stop striker in the summer.

Strange game from City. Maybe they all just shit the bed a bit too. Mentally, maybe they just arent there yet.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 12:24:32 am »
Also, Sterling has been so poor for a long time now. If England start with him and Rashford this summer they are stupid.
Online Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 12:29:25 am »
Sssssssssssssssssssttterling played shite tonight  :D

🐍
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3634 on: Today at 12:29:34 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:24:32 am
Also, Sterling has been so poor for a long time now. If England start with him and Rashford this summer they are stupid.

The front three will be Foden, Sterling and Kane.
Online Creg

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3635 on: Today at 12:34:25 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:19:48 am
Seriously, though, how did City manage to fuck this up yet again?

Not playing a more disciplined midfielder against that Chelsea team seems farcical with hindsight.

You get the impression that Guardiola makes it up as he goes along in the bigger games. Whilst that in itself can have its advantages, going behind tonight with the more attacking set up then makes it counter intuitive to make defensive changes to change the run of play.

Despite the half chances it felt like Citys chances ended when De Bruyne went off.

The better team on the night won, IMO. 
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3636 on: Today at 12:38:31 am »
Even a Kante that has lost a step still has it.  Glad he got most of the plaudits.   Chelsea dominated the chances and figure well have to deal with them next season just as much as ManC.  Not ideal battling 2 teams but it is what isnt is.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3637 on: Today at 12:38:54 am »
DM's, Indeed, solid defensively and counter attack fast, that's what Chelsea are. City left the back door open and Chelsea stole in and took it from them.

Offline Only Me

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3638 on: Today at 12:39:04 am »
Lost one of me best mates to COVID at the start of the year.

He was stood next to me on the Kop for the Auxerre game.
We sat together in the main stand when Babb lost his meat and two veg.
We were on the front row of the upper Centenary when Saunders ended Eliots career.

He was a southerner and a lifelong Chelsea fan.

He could never get over how he could stand next to me and me mates on the Kop and scream his head off when they scored against us, and remain untouched. He loved that.

So I for one am made up with todays result. Thats for him, and I hope hes looking down with pride tonight.
Hed be laughing his head off, cos he knew how much I hated the cockney twats.

But at least theyre not City.


