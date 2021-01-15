Lost one of me best mates to COVID at the start of the year.



He was stood next to me on the Kop for the Auxerre game.

We sat together in the main stand when Babb lost his meat and two veg.

We were on the front row of the upper Centenary when Saunders ended Eliots career.



He was a southerner and a lifelong Chelsea fan.



He could never get over how he could stand next to me and me mates on the Kop and scream his head off when they scored against us, and remain untouched. He loved that.



So I for one am made up with todays result. Thats for him, and I hope hes looking down with pride tonight.

Hed be laughing his head off, cos he knew how much I hated the cockney twats.



But at least theyre not City.





