Hard not to be happy for Kante. One of football's true good guys.
Got to say though, both times Chelsea have won this its made the competition feel like the fa cupChelsea arent even in the top 5 best teams in Europe
people like big dick nick.
We werent in 2005. They did what they had to. Not thrilled by it but better that than City I think. More fun laughing at City choking.
Got to say though, both times Chelsea have won this its made the competition feel like the fa cupChelsea arent even in the top 5 best teams in Europe
Imagine being United, just one ahead of Chelsea now.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
When English football ruled the world on ITV now, episode about us in 1970s at the moment! Forget this shite and turn it on
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.92]