Author Topic: Champions League  (Read 73729 times)

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 10:57:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:50:38 pm
Hard not to be happy for Kante. One of football's true good guys.
Absolutely.  What a player! What a man!
To be fair whatever we think of their fans & owner those players worked their bollocks off & deserved it 100%. Even Werner, though I think we dodged a massive bullet there.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 10:57:45 pm »
City choked it again, well played Pep 👏

Noel Gallagher 🤫😂🤣😂🤫

Chelsea, whatever 💩
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 10:58:31 pm »
there should be an asterisk beside this season and last season winners, especially this years. didnt have to play one away game in front of a hostile home crowd.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 10:59:44 pm »
Incredible win for Chelsea. Fully expected it to be City's night at last. That's all on Pep.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 11:02:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:57:03 pm
Got to say though, both times Chelsea have won this its made the competition feel like the fa cup

Chelsea arent even in the top 5 best teams in Europe



We werent in 2005. They did what they had to. Not thrilled by it but better that than City I think. More fun laughing at City choking.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 11:04:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:02:15 pm
We werent in 2005. They did what they had to. Not thrilled by it but better that than City I think. More fun laughing at City choking.

Oh for sure

I want multiple videos and shots of Noel Gallagher

Arrogant fuck
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 11:05:40 pm »
Some things never change. Another City failure in Europe. Guardiola being a smart arse. Write a song with about 3 guitar notes about that Noel you 4 foot fuck pot.
Unlucky City. Still can't get the one you want eh. Ah well , the fans can go back to booing the CL anthem now and holding up their sign saying Boo on them again
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:57:03 pm
Got to say though, both times Chelsea have won this its made the competition feel like the fa cup

Chelsea arent even in the top 5 best teams in Europe
Who'd you have above them? City, Bayern and us I'm guessing and then? They comfortably beat the top 2 in Spain. Wouldn't say PSG are better than them either.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 11:06:34 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 10:18:13 pm
Imagine being United, just one ahead of Chelsea now.
they equalled the record we set for English clubs in 1978, unfortunately for them we've won it four more times since then!
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 11:09:21 pm »
Us somehow finishing 3rd and both Manchester clubs losing in the European finals has been the best outcome we could have hoped for.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 11:10:24 pm »
The lesser of two evils I suppose
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 11:10:43 pm »
Chelsea played some great football tonight...

Pep is so overrated...I mean he is clearly a good coach, but with his funds and spending, other coaches would not lose this final.

well, I guess next season they spend another 1 billion to win things...
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 11:11:05 pm »
When English football ruled the world on ITV now, episode about us in 1970s at the moment! Forget this shite and turn it on
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 11:13:42 pm »
Kind of glad that is over though. I want to see us playing in this competition again soon. Cant wait for next season. And try to get #7!
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 11:13:47 pm »

Guardiola on no Rodri or Fernandinho in the starting XI for the CL IFnal: "I decided the decision, to have quality players. Gundogan played many years in this position. To have speed, to find the small players, the quality, the brilliant players, inside, in the middle and between the lines. This was the decision."

So Rodri or Fernandinho are not quality players? Top management there.

^ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtKv72ZTIYM (3m 45s in) - also Stu Brennan of the MEN straight in with transfer market and 'strengthening the squad' questions :lmao

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 11:14:36 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:11:05 pm
When English football ruled the world on ITV now, episode about us in 1970s at the moment! Forget this shite and turn it on

Thanks for that, just turned it on to see Bob and Emlyn, fucking great stuff
