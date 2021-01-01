« previous next »
Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 09:37:26 pm »
At only 1-0 down I'm terrified there's a fucking fairytale in it for Aguero.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 09:37:26 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:36:40 pm
Sterling stank the place out.

Yep, he's not the guy for the big occasion.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 09:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:37:03 pm
Another big game passes Sterling by.

Captains performance towards the end
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,316
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 09:38:14 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:37:41 pm
Captains performance towards the end
Captain Disappearance?
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,237
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 09:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:37:03 pm
Another big game passes Sterling by.
Captain Sterling replaced wow
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,172
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 09:38:45 pm »
City aren't coming back here. It's the FA Cup semi all over again
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 09:38:59 pm »
Think this could break city if they lose here... especially after Pep messes with set up that got them there.

Lot of petulant players in that squad
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 09:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:37:03 pm
Another big game passes Sterling by.
how long was he captain for?


:lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,511
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 09:39:26 pm »
Other teams on 2 European Cups:

Nottingham Forrest
Juventus
Benfica
FC Porto
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 09:40:19 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:37:26 pm
At only 1-0 down I'm terrified there's a fucking fairytale in it for Aguero.
Brothers Grimm would be perfect
Logged

Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 09:40:44 pm »
Surprised no Giroud, he'd be able to hold the ball up.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,501
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:39:26 pm
Other teams on 2 European Cups:

Nottingham Forrest
Juventus
Benfica
FC Porto

Juventus have done some pretty despicable things but still are infinitely less evil than these two showers.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 09:41:17 pm »
Been a poor match overall. City just havent turned up, havent troubled chelsea all game.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,033
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 09:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:40:19 pm
Brothers Grimm would be perfect
Gosh, I grew up on these reading them over and over...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,511
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 09:41:28 pm »
Teams on 1 Europeran Cup:

Celtic
Aston Villa
Borussia Dortmund
Red Star Belgrade
Marseille
Steaua Bucharest
Hamburg
PSV Eindhoven
Feyernord

Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,316
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 09:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 09:40:44 pm
Surprised no Giroud, he'd be able to hold the ball up.

Giroud is always criminally underused.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,350
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 09:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:39:26 pm
Other teams on 2 European Cups:

Nottingham Forrest
Juventus
Benfica
FC Porto
Juventus having at a guess about 15 final defeats will always be funny.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 09:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:37:01 pm
I'm still amazed at how badly Sarri managed Kante - he is genuinely brilliant in this position.

Got him sacked..  ;D
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 09:42:46 pm »
Chelsea are now the best team in europe? what a baffling  season its been.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,303
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 09:43:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:46 pm
Chelsea are now the best team in europe? what a baffling  season its been.

You're going to have to listen to them all going on about being European Champions as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 09:43:39 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:41:38 pm
Giroud is always criminally underused.
Yeah, very good player. Thought he'd be coming on to make the ball stick when they clear and also for height at set pieces.
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
Re: Champions League
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 09:43:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:41:17 pm
Been a poor match overall. City just havent turned up, havent troubled chelsea all game.

Been the case for 3 matches straight between the two plastic c*nts now..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..
