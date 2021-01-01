Sterling stank the place out.
Another big game passes Sterling by.
Captains performance towards the end
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
At only 1-0 down I'm terrified there's a fucking fairytale in it for Aguero.
Other teams on 2 European Cups:Nottingham Forrest JuventusBenficaFC Porto
Brothers Grimm would be perfect
Surprised no Giroud, he'd be able to hold the ball up.
I'm still amazed at how badly Sarri managed Kante - he is genuinely brilliant in this position.
Chelsea are now the best team in europe? what a baffling season its been.
Giroud is always criminally underused.
Been a poor match overall. City just havent turned up, havent troubled chelsea all game.
