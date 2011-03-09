« previous next »
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 07:55:22 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 07:46:56 pm
Almost no media reporting on the fighting with each other and police?  What a surprise.
I guess nobody got pushed into a fountain.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 07:56:20 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:37:33 pm
I beg to differ but each to their own I guess. I think our fanbase has soften themselves with Chelsea over recent years for some reason. Could be because Terry, Cole and Mourinho ain't no longer there but don't forget their snobbish racist fan base!

Say nothing of their song about Mo, not so long ago.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 07:56:32 pm »
As if we weren't already going to be treated to the worst final, we're being treated to the worst pre-match show ever. What the fuck is this shit?
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 07:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 07:04:35 pm
I'm going to look at this with regards to how it could potentially affect us the most.

I've decided that there is far more danger in City finally winning it than Chelsea adding their 2nd.


A city win could propel them to heights we'll find it hard to keep up with.
Players will want to join them even more (and not only for the money)
A CL win elevates them to Europe's elite bracket whether we like it or not.
Another win for Chelsea doesn't really mean as much because they're such a hot and cold club, sacking managers every 10 minutes etc, that, even though they will feel top of the world tomorrow, it could all just as easily come crashing down again within months under Abramovich.

City's stature and confidence would be sky high going into next season, and I'd rather that not happen, for our sake.

I'd rather they went into it (like United) on the back of a big disappointment.


And so for that reason, I want a Chelsea win - an ugly one - but a Chelsea win just the same.

Oh, that and to piss on Noel Gallagher's birthday party.

More tangible is

city win  we go in Pot 2
chelsea win we go Pot 3
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 07:57:40 pm »
Well That was crap. 
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 07:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:56:32 pm
As if we weren't already going to be treated to the worst final, we're being treated to the worst pre-match show ever. What the fuck is this shit?

It's a City v Chelsea final, who cares if its the worst pre-match show ever they deserve it.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 07:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:57:36 pm
More tangible is

city win  we go in Pot 2
chelsea win we go Pot 3

We're in pot 2 no matter what.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 07:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:57:36 pm
More tangible is

city win  we go in Pot 2
chelsea win we go Pot 3

Eh?

Were quite safely in pot 2.  Sevilla and Dortmund have a lower coefficient than us.  Its Dortmund who potentially drop into pot 3 depending on the result. Not us.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 07:59:57 pm »
I didn't realize that the ref was that nutter  :lmao
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 08:01:10 pm »
Booing the taking of a knee.

Classy.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 08:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:57:36 pm
More tangible is

city win  we go in Pot 2
chelsea win we go Pot 3
I think we are in pot 2 whoever wins
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 08:01:22 pm »
Loads of people in that stadium.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 08:01:32 pm »
A proud night for English football :lmao

Followed by a lot of booing of taking the knee.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 08:01:52 pm »
Booing the knee, great start!
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:01:10 pm
Booing the taking of a knee.

Classy.

Can anyone guess whose fans were the more likely?
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 08:02:12 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:59:43 pm
We're in pot 2 no matter what.
indeed so fuck City
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 08:02:42 pm »
PENALTY!!

A cross from the left & it's handball surely??!!

GIVEN!

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL!!

Mane crosses in & Sissoko is adjudged to have handballed.

C'mon Salah lad!
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 08:03:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:01:32 pm
A proud night for English football :lmao

Followed by a lot of booing of taking the knee.
not even mentioned by Fletcher et al
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 08:03:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:01:53 pm
Can anyone guess whose fans were the more likely?

City's owners?
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 08:04:35 pm »
Time to catch up on some work stuff. Never watching this shite.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm »
I can't help but think that Pep has fucked up the starting line up.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 08:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:02:42 pm
PENALTY!!

A cross from the left & it's handball surely??!!

GIVEN!

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL!!

Mane crosses in & Sissoko is adjudged to have handballed.

C'mon Salah lad!

 ;D

That was so crazy. Couldn't believe it.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 08:05:29 pm »
Absolute c*nt Chelsea fans booing the knee. Wonder what the Chelsea players think of their gobshite fans?
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 08:05:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:03:35 pm
City's owners?

I would say Chelsea fans, they have always had a racist side to them.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 08:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:56:32 pm
As if we weren't already going to be treated to the worst final, we're being treated to the worst pre-match show ever. What the fuck is this shit?

The better question surely is why the fuck you're watching it.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 08:05:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:01:53 pm
Can anyone guess whose fans were the more likely?

Well seeing as City dont have any fans... ;D
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 08:05:57 pm »
Hoping for a Chelsea win. It will bring misery to both Manchester clubs. A win-win me thinks. Chelsea aren't our rivals yet.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 08:06:13 pm »
What was Werner doing there? Stay off the pitch you twat.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 08:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:05:48 pm
Well seeing as City dont have any fans... ;D

You have a point there, granted.  ;D
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:05:29 pm
Absolute c*nt Chelsea fans booing the knee. Wonder what the Chelsea players think of their gobshite fans?
I imagine Rudiger's a huge fan of them.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 08:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 07:32:29 pm

They're already elite, but a CL takes them to another level.

And don't kid yourself that another one won't follow hard on its heels once they get that first one.

Nightmare scenario is a City win.. Simple.

Not a nightmare - Ill sleep fine if they win it. Everything they win is meaningless anyway.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 08:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:02:42 pm
PENALTY!!

A cross from the left & it's handball surely??!!

GIVEN!

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL!!

Mane crosses in & Sissoko is adjudged to have handballed.

C'mon Salah lad!

Love it :D
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 08:07:22 pm »
Even if you knew nothing about them, this blue vs light blue looks shite aesthetically.

Having said that, "blue is the colour..."
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 08:07:46 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:05:37 pm
The better question surely is why the fuck you're watching it.

Exactly. Ill be watching Great British Sewing Bee.
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 08:08:06 pm »
Even Portugese fans hate Bernardo Silva
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 08:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:05:29 pm
Absolute c*nt Chelsea fans booing the knee. Wonder what the Chelsea players think of their gobshite fans?

And people hate City more than them. Don't get that myself. The thing about Chelsea is they were a disgusting racist club even before Roman came in.
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 08:08:21 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:05:57 pm
Hoping for a Chelsea win. It will bring misery to both Manchester clubs. A win-win me thinks. Chelsea aren't our rivals yet.
well to be fair neither are City
Logged
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 08:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:07:22 pm
Even if you knew nothing about them, this blue vs light blue looks shite aesthetically.

Having said that, "blue is the colour..."

Come on you blu...oh!
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 08:08:40 pm »
Carm orn Chelsea.. I suppose

Not watching it though, fuck it, I'm gonna get drunk and play footie manager
Logged

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2799 on: Today at 08:08:50 pm »
Can't wait for Peter Drury to proclaim that there's going to be a "blue moon tonight" or some other cringey piece of commentary.
Logged
