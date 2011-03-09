Almost no media reporting on the fighting with each other and police? What a surprise.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
I beg to differ but each to their own I guess. I think our fanbase has soften themselves with Chelsea over recent years for some reason. Could be because Terry, Cole and Mourinho ain't no longer there but don't forget their snobbish racist fan base!
I'm going to look at this with regards to how it could potentially affect us the most.I've decided that there is far more danger in City finally winning it than Chelsea adding their 2nd.A city win could propel them to heights we'll find it hard to keep up with.Players will want to join them even more (and not only for the money)A CL win elevates them to Europe's elite bracket whether we like it or not.Another win for Chelsea doesn't really mean as much because they're such a hot and cold club, sacking managers every 10 minutes etc, that, even though they will feel top of the world tomorrow, it could all just as easily come crashing down again within months under Abramovich.City's stature and confidence would be sky high going into next season, and I'd rather that not happen, for our sake.I'd rather they went into it (like United) on the back of a big disappointment.And so for that reason, I want a Chelsea win - an ugly one - but a Chelsea win just the same.Oh, that and to piss on Noel Gallagher's birthday party.
As if we weren't already going to be treated to the worst final, we're being treated to the worst pre-match show ever. What the fuck is this shit?
More tangible iscity win we go in Pot 2 chelsea win we go Pot 3
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Booing the taking of a knee.Classy.
We're in pot 2 no matter what.
A proud night for English football Followed by a lot of booing of taking the knee.
Can anyone guess whose fans were the more likely?
City's owners?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Well seeing as City dont have any fans...
Absolute c*nt Chelsea fans booing the knee. Wonder what the Chelsea players think of their gobshite fans?
They're already elite, but a CL takes them to another level.And don't kid yourself that another one won't follow hard on its heels once they get that first one.Nightmare scenario is a City win.. Simple.
Its all about winning shiny things.
The better question surely is why the fuck you're watching it.
Hoping for a Chelsea win. It will bring misery to both Manchester clubs. A win-win me thinks. Chelsea aren't our rivals yet.
Even if you knew nothing about them, this blue vs light blue looks shite aesthetically.Having said that, "blue is the colour..."
