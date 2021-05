People can go round the houses in their own heads beforehand trying to decide who they want to win, but until a goal goes in (or a close attempt) most won't really know how they feel about it.



Personally I don't care one jot. I won't be watching it, I won't be checking on the score, I won't look it up tonight after whatever film I end up with. I'm sure I'll find out tomorrow on the usual news sites but won't go looking for highlights, read any reaction etc. Total non event.