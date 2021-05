City have a full strength squad to choose from.



They're at the top of their game.



It's Aguero's last game.



They're going for a treble.



Chelsea beat them on the last 2 occasions so revenge is on the cards.



Chelsea have lost one final already and their form has dropped of so won't be too confident at the minute.



It all points to a City win. Bookies favourites etc





And that's why it'll be Chelsea who'll be bringing the trophy home.