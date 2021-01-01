« previous next »
Champions League

JRed

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 05:08:42 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 04:25:02 am
I never used to mind Manchester City in the past .  Not so much these days but Id still rather they win champions league than Chelsea. That dislike is far too many years down the line to want to see Chelsea win
The old Manchester City no longer exist. What has replaced them is just a sportswashing entity with absolutely no resemblance to the club that had existed for over 100 years. Nobody likes Chelsea , or what Abramovich did, but even that pales into insignificance compared to the cheating in Manchesters  little part of Abu Dhabi.
Ray K

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 05:19:29 pm
Tariq Panja is reporting that UEFA want the CL semis and final in one city for a 'Finals Week', with one-off ties like they did last year in Lisbon or wherever it was during the pandemic.

'Why bother keeping a thing that works gloriously when you can fuck it up royally?' is practically the UEFA motto.

Still, great that they're the guardians of European football and all that.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

B0151?

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:08:42 pm
The old Manchester City no longer exist. What has replaced them is just a sportswashing entity with absolutely no resemblance to the club that had existed for over 100 years. Nobody likes Chelsea , or what Abramovich did, but even that pales into insignificance compared to the cheating in Manchesters  little part of Abu Dhabi.
Still prefer them to do it than them racist c*nts to get 2
Statto Red

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:19:29 pm
Tariq Panja is reporting that UEFA want the CL semis and final in one city for a 'Finals Week', with one-off ties like they did last year in Lisbon or wherever it was during the pandemic.

'Why bother keeping a thing that works gloriously when you can fuck it up royally?' is practically the UEFA motto.

Still, great that they're the guardians of European football and all that.

Stupid move, no more 2nd leg comebacks like Barcelona 2 years ago[still feels like yesterday]

I believe UEFA are discussing scrapping away goals rule for tiebreakers, i think away goals should be scrapped for ties that go into extra time, it's unfair the away team in the 2nd leg, has an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal, if the match goes into extra time.
JRed

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 05:34:59 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm
Still prefer them to do it than them racist c*nts to get 2
I wouldnt. I wont be watching it but Chelsea already have one anyway. The longer Abu Dhabi go without winning it the better.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 05:35:27 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Stupid move, no more 2nd leg comebacks like Barcelona 2 years ago[still feels like yesterday]

I believe UEFA are discussing scrapping away goals rule for tiebreakers, i think away goals should be scrapped for ties that go into extra time, it's unfair the away team in the 2nd leg, has an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal, if the match goes into extra time.

Yeah, weve been stung twice by Atletico Madrid by that rule in recent years.
Bobinhood

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 05:41:28 pm
Getting really excited about the big game on Sat. Can Brentford get back into the top flight since 1946? fascinating.

Not even gonna watch the other game. Reached back to find my giveaf fastball and discovered it was missing.

If i had to get a druther i think simple oligarch level mass theft and rapaciousness may be slightly less off putting than nation state level spending sportswashing routine warfare, torture and slavery in service of maintaining obscene opulence lifestyles for a select few, but overall dont like the owners, and i dont even really like the teams. Nothing super special about Chelsea and a heavy stench of mercenary about City, plus b silva and sterling in particular are quite odious.

I'll watch a highlights package but i dont think i can sit through 2 hours of that.
johnj147

Re: Champions League
Today at 08:27:38 am
Am going to boycott it .hope they both lose ..but if have to pick one.ad want Chelsea to win it ..I hate city more now.
Fromola

Re: Champions League
Today at 08:37:31 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Stupid move, no more 2nd leg comebacks like Barcelona 2 years ago[still feels like yesterday]

I believe UEFA are discussing scrapping away goals rule for tiebreakers, i think away goals should be scrapped for ties that go into extra time, it's unfair the away team in the 2nd leg, has an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal, if the match goes into extra time.

Twice we've been fucked over by Atletico Madrid with that rule.

I'd rather keep away goals in normal time because it means less games going to extra time and penalties and gives the attacking team the incentive. Take away goals out and the away team will just bus park.
Dull Tools

Re: Champions League
Today at 09:05:51 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Stupid move, no more 2nd leg comebacks like Barcelona 2 years ago[still feels like yesterday]

I believe UEFA are discussing scrapping away goals rule for tiebreakers, i think away goals should be scrapped for ties that go into extra time, it's unfair the away team in the 2nd leg, has an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal, if the match goes into extra time.
Its also unfair that the away team has to play an extra 30 minutes away from home. I think the away goal rule is too far in the away team's favour but I can't see what else could be done to even it up.
The North Bank

Re: Champions League
Today at 09:09:22 am
Why is this thread even open.

The next football is the euros.
a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League
Today at 09:12:14 am
If they think our final game against Spurs was boring, then just wait until this upcoming game gets going. It will be incredibly boring.
Phil M

Re: Champions League
Today at 09:57:52 am
I don't see why any Liverpool supporter would want to sit through watching this final unless you're forced to at gunpoint. One horrible club v another.

I didn't watch any of the Europa final until I heard it was looking like pens and then hilarity ensued.  No win situation tomorrow night.
johnj147

Re: Champions League
Today at 09:58:28 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:22 am
Why is this thread even open.

The next football is the euros.
good shout )
JRed

Re: Champions League
Today at 10:00:58 am
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 09:57:52 am
I don't see why any Liverpool would want to sit through watching this final unless you're forced to at gunpoint. One horrible club v another.

I didn't watch any of the Europa final until I heard it was looking like pens and then hilarity ensued.  No win situation tomorrow night.
Completely agree. This game is just a prime example of everything that is wrong with the game.
AndyMuller

Re: Champions League
Today at 10:18:56 am
Fuck this match.
cissesbeard

Re: Champions League
Today at 10:24:26 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:05:51 am
Its also unfair that the away team has to play an extra 30 minutes away from home. I think the away goal rule is too far in the away team's favour but I can't see what else could be done to even it up.

away goals count in normal time but if its level then no extra time and straight to pens? but then I suppose the home team have an advantage again. not sure theres anyway to improve it
