Getting really excited about the big game on Sat. Can Brentford get back into the top flight since 1946? fascinating.



Not even gonna watch the other game. Reached back to find my giveaf fastball and discovered it was missing.



If i had to get a druther i think simple oligarch level mass theft and rapaciousness may be slightly less off putting than nation state level spending sportswashing routine warfare, torture and slavery in service of maintaining obscene opulence lifestyles for a select few, but overall dont like the owners, and i dont even really like the teams. Nothing super special about Chelsea and a heavy stench of mercenary about City, plus b silva and sterling in particular are quite odious.



I'll watch a highlights package but i dont think i can sit through 2 hours of that.