Seriously hope it gets moved, might sound weird but I want us to be the only English club associated with winning a CL Final in Istanbul. Playing for a European Cup in miserable Birmingham is exactly what those bastards deserve.



If it's played in England it'll just have the feel of an FA Cup semi final or something, especially with crowd restrictions. The League Cup final was drab enough.I'd rather they didn't play it in Istanbul either, but if no fans travel then the venue is pretty meaningless.