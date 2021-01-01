« previous next »
Champions League

Black Bull Nova

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 08:33:07 pm
By an oil well, in the middle of the nowhere, with no fans, that seems fitting place to play this cashdriven megafinal. A sign of what football will become.
Fromola

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 08:34:36 pm
I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 05:52:33 pm
Seriously hope it gets moved, might sound weird but I want us to be the only English club associated with winning a CL Final in Istanbul. Playing for a European Cup in miserable Birmingham is exactly what those bastards deserve.

If it's played in England it'll just have the feel of an FA Cup semi final or something, especially with crowd restrictions. The League Cup final was drab enough.

I'd rather they didn't play it in Istanbul either, but if no fans travel then the venue is pretty meaningless.
rob1966

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm
Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:33:07 pm
By an oil well, in the middle of the nowhere, with no fans, that seems fitting place to play this cashdriven megafinal. A sign of what football will become.

Is Qatar on the red list? I'm sure they'd love to open a WC stadium with the oil clubs CL Final. A few brown envelopes could convince UEFA to move it there.
Morgana

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm
Is Qatar on the red list? I'm sure they'd love to open a WC stadium with the oil clubs CL Final. A few brown envelopes could convince UEFA to move it there.
How much further is Qatar from the UK (than Istanbul, I mean)? Club World Cup is all good but they might not want to move a European final to the Middle East.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
Morgana on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
How much further is Qatar from the UK (than Istanbul, I mean)? Club World Cup is all good but they might not want to move a European final to the Middle East.

It can't be further than some of the Kazakh cities that host UEFA games.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm
Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 05:32:57 pm
Cant be moved to Wembley as its already in use that weekend.

Wonder if Villa Park will actually stage a CL final 😳
Just move it to Stoke.
Legs

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
A European final in Qatar outside of Europe 🤣🤣

I shouldnt laugh really as its probably the future and once they get it USA China Saudi will soon follow but as UEFA tell us its all about the fams
darragh85

Re: Champions League
Today at 12:30:27 am
they need to put a big fat asterisk beside this years champions league. has to be the cheapest one that will ever be won. i mean the winner never had to play an away leg in front of a full stadium.
kavah

Re: Champions League
Today at 07:08:08 am
^ What an image that was of Souness leading us out against Rome in 84.

Hope they can move this to the Uk. Crazy to play it in Turkey with Covid numbers so high there


