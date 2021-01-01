Seriously hope it gets moved, might sound weird but I want us to be the only English club associated with winning a CL Final in Istanbul. Playing for a European Cup in miserable Birmingham is exactly what those bastards deserve.
By an oil well, in the middle of the nowhere, with no fans, that seems fitting place to play this cashdriven megafinal. A sign of what football will become.
Is Qatar on the red list? I'm sure they'd love to open a WC stadium with the oil clubs CL Final. A few brown envelopes could convince UEFA to move it there.
How much further is Qatar from the UK (than Istanbul, I mean)? Club World Cup is all good but they might not want to move a European final to the Middle East.
Cant be moved to Wembley as its already in use that weekend.Wonder if Villa Park will actually stage a CL final 😳
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]