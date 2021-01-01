« previous next »
Champions League

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
I've got a sneaky feeling Chelsea's name is on it.  And also, it's very rare a team/club making their first ever CL final actually wins it.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:41:38 pm
I enjoyed watching Qatar bottle it last year, so Id like to watch Abu Dhabi choke this year. Still think theyll win it.
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm
Ok thats shit

So now Im just going to concentrate fully on laughing at who loses

Who losing will be funnier? Its city isnt it
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:46:49 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm
Ok thats shit

So now Im just going to concentrate fully on laughing at who loses

Who losing will be funnier? Its city isnt it

Yep.
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm
That night's Lottery draw, Dad's Army repeat and Graham Norton will get higher ratings than this final.
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:49:58 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm
Ok thats shit

So now Im just going to concentrate fully on laughing at who loses

Who losing will be funnier? Its city isnt it

Probably yeah. It's hard not to dislike any of them, but seeing Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho and Guardiola lose their shit would be the more entertaining I reckon. Plus the fans could go back to booing the CL anthem and convinced Uefa have it in for them
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm
Ok thats shit

So now Im just going to concentrate fully on laughing at who loses

Who losing will be funnier? Its city isnt it


No brainer.

Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
madrid are done, no wonder Perez wanted those super league dollars.

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm
Ok thats shit

So now Im just going to concentrate fully on laughing at who loses

Who losing will be funnier? Its city isnt it

i'm obviously not a red here, but i'd have thought for you lot it'd be:

if city lose, laugh at city

if city win, laugh at united (for having their 2 worst nightmare scenarios happen in the space of two years, your league win being the other)
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:53:32 pm
Basically since COVID hit and we locked down, bar a nice 24 hours when we won the league, football has been shit.

Worst 12 months of being an LFC fan in quite some time  :(
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm
There is literally only one thing going for us, even though really its all a defeat - and that is the fact one must lose it. As much as Id preferred them to win it, at least PSG collapsed again, I dont think theyll ever win it. Ideally some bog standard Spanish striker ends Ramoss career at the weekend, too.

Hopefully whoever loses it does so in heart-breaking circumstances, shattering the hearts of any genuine supporters of either sides. Perhaps with a climax that makes our 2nd half in Kiev look relatively run of the mill in comparison. I just want the losers to feel genuine pain.
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
We could maybe get some United fans over there to get it abandoned through another 'peaceful' protest.
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:05:15 pm
I've been thinking about this lately, and you can see the standard of the game in general when it comes to internationals. I used to look forward to them and the big competitions. You look through all the teams, and what have you got? Primadona, primadona, overrated, overrated, shite, shite, whosthiscunt?, Messi, Ronaldo. That's it. That's your lot. It's like years ago whenever you had football games and they had no real names, so they made up shit names and you couldn't tell who's who. It's fucking dire.
I think this is a real interesting point, it maybe my age and having kids means I cant watch as much football as before but I genuinely think standard of football has dropped and its not just this year, to me its been on wane for a while. This version of Manchester City I think is not as good a team as prime yaya, prime kompany, prime aguero versio yet they are running away with the league and have gone further than they have ever gone in the champions league. I think klopp is the only coach in recent years who has taken a club forward, ie improved us up to a top tier level rather than other managers not quite saying a managed decline but almost stagnation. If i look at Bayern last year they were a very good team win last year, I stil think their 2013 team was better. To me it seems there are loads of good players around but very few great players, the type to really elevate teams to a next level. Whereas before u had a great players for a number of teams in premier league, serie a, la liga, bundesliga and some other leagues now there are far less and the ones there are all concentrated in a handful of teams. Florentino Perez worries about kids not following football due to short attention spans, Id be more worried that due to poor quality on display in too many games including the highest levels kids will switch off as its just not good to watch, I know Im biased but of top games in recent years (granted I dont see many full games outside highlights) the ones that stand out to me as two top teams going at it hammer and tongs and games being gripping and absolute top quality are games between us and city. I cant genuinely think of many more whereas those type of games seemed more common in past years. Now that could be my rose tinted glasses as I dont have time anymore to watch as much football as I did and a person does always feel things might be a better during a period they had more involvement in but curious does anyone else feel the same
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm »


Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 11:38:40 pm
absolutely horrible final line up.

we have only ourselves to blame for making such a fuck up of the real madrid away leg.

to be honest id prefer city win the final. cant stand Chelsea and at least with city its their first one, won in the biggest red asterisk of a European cup ever with no fans ,after the shambles of the ESL and under the shadow of being convicted of breaches of FPL rules. if they win, it is tarnished. There is no doubt about that.  Who knows they might even get stripped of it considering the cheating they do.

Also, it might affect their hunger a little going forward.

it could be worse i supposed. It could be united in the final
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm


  need to ad some plastic flags mate ..
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:01:07 pm
Feels like a power shift (a non-everton kind i.e a real one), with the continental teams weakening significantly while the PL strengthens its position further.
Which makes you wonder if the PL isn't in its own way a Super League but without the exclusivity, condescending to play European teams to see who can challenge for the prettiest cup.
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm
From BBC updates

Quote
Posted at 22:5522:55
'Mount and Foden are two of the best'
FT: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Agg: 3-1)

High praise for Chelsea's Mason Mount and Man City's Phil Foden from former Liverpool striker Michael Owen on BT Sport.

"I think Foden and Mount are two of the best players in the world right now," Owen said. "It's so exciting to watch their progress. I can't wait for the final and the Euros in the summer.

"I think the two of them are going to get right to the top - they are up there with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe already.

"Certainly Foden, he could develop into one of the best players England has ever seen."

Nothing like overhyping English players
Re: Champions League
Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
The only way this final doesn't take place is if Galatasaray and Fenerbache fans declare all out war outside the Ataturk.  Knowing those fuckers I give that a 30% chance of happening.
Re: Champions League
Today at 12:02:05 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:36:29 pm
Pretty sure BT Sport make the European finals free to air, especially if English teams are involved. There could well be 4 this season, like there was in 2018/19.

A Man United vs Arsenal Europa League final would get a bigger audience than the CL final.
BT put all the finals to watch live on their Youtube channel.


I'm not watching it, just like the 2008 final, another final to boycott with 2 clubs i despise.
Re: Champions League
Today at 01:11:34 am
Quote from: Careca9 on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
I think this is a real interesting point, it maybe my age and having kids means I cant watch as much football as before but I genuinely think standard of football has dropped and its not just this year, to me its been on wane for a while. This version of Manchester City I think is not as good a team as prime yaya, prime kompany, prime aguero versio yet they are running away with the league and have gone further than they have ever gone in the champions league. I think klopp is the only coach in recent years who has taken a club forward, ie improved us up to a top tier level rather than other managers not quite saying a managed decline but almost stagnation. If i look at Bayern last year they were a very good team win last year, I stil think their 2013 team was better. To me it seems there are loads of good players around but very few great players, the type to really elevate teams to a next level. Whereas before u had a great players for a number of teams in premier league, serie a, la liga, bundesliga and some other leagues now there are far less and the ones there are all concentrated in a handful of teams. Florentino Perez worries about kids not following football due to short attention spans, Id be more worried that due to poor quality on display in too many games including the highest levels kids will switch off as its just not good to watch, I know Im biased but of top games in recent years (granted I dont see many full games outside highlights) the ones that stand out to me as two top teams going at it hammer and tongs and games being gripping and absolute top quality are games between us and city. I cant genuinely think of many more whereas those type of games seemed more common in past years. Now that could be my rose tinted glasses as I dont have time anymore to watch as much football as I did and a person does always feel things might be a better during a period they had more involvement in but curious does anyone else feel the same

A lot of flair and freedom has gone out of the game now, players are technically gifted but mentally weak and lacking in true creativity and inspiration, of the new crop, Mount, Maddison, Curtis Jones and Trent look like they have something a little unique and Grealish (possibly Harvey Elliot as well) is a genuine throwback to the 70s, aside from that they are pretty much highly competent automatons and european players look little different from what I see.

I may be wrong but Foden seems good but highly overated from what I see, would be interesting to see him in the Burnley team and what he could do there.
Re: Champions League
Today at 01:13:21 am
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
Which makes you wonder if the PL isn't in its own way a Super League but without the exclusivity, condescending to play European teams to see who can challenge for the prettiest cup.

Can we not just get Celtic, Rangers, Real, Juventus etc to join the PL and dump the shite like Everton
Re: Champions League
Today at 01:28:06 am
Imagine if fans were allowed at full capacity in the stadium for the final. City's section would still look like this

Re: Champions League
Today at 01:54:32 am
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm
From BBC updates

Nothing like overhyping English players

Well see the gulf in class next season when we play them and mbappe and haaland tear John stones apart.
Re: Champions League
Today at 04:31:11 am
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm
From BBC updates

Nothing like overhyping English players

That's nothing. Dion Dublin said Phil Foden is the closest thing he's seen to Diego Maradona.
Re: Champions League
Today at 05:08:37 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:31:11 am
That's nothing. Dion Dublin said Phil Foden is the closest thing he's seen to Diego Maradona.

 :lmao
Re: Champions League
Today at 05:41:38 am
Fuck Chelsea. We have bitter and hostile history with them. City are irrelevant to me. The only reason that i could think of not wanting them to win it, is Sterling.

Also, City winning it will make Manutd fans suffer even more.
