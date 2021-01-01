There is literally only one thing going for us, even though really its all a defeat - and that is the fact one must lose it. As much as Id preferred them to win it, at least PSG collapsed again, I dont think theyll ever win it. Ideally some bog standard Spanish striker ends Ramoss career at the weekend, too.
Hopefully whoever loses it does so in heart-breaking circumstances, shattering the hearts of any genuine supporters of either sides. Perhaps with a climax that makes our 2nd half in Kiev look relatively run of the mill in comparison. I just want the losers to feel genuine pain.