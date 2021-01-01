I've been thinking about this lately, and you can see the standard of the game in general when it comes to internationals. I used to look forward to them and the big competitions. You look through all the teams, and what have you got? Primadona, primadona, overrated, overrated, shite, shite, whosthiscunt?, Messi, Ronaldo. That's it. That's your lot. It's like years ago whenever you had football games and they had no real names, so they made up shit names and you couldn't tell who's who. It's fucking dire.



I think this is a real interesting point, it maybe my age and having kids means I cant watch as much football as before but I genuinely think standard of football has dropped and its not just this year, to me its been on wane for a while. This version of Manchester City I think is not as good a team as prime yaya, prime kompany, prime aguero versio yet they are running away with the league and have gone further than they have ever gone in the champions league. I think klopp is the only coach in recent years who has taken a club forward, ie improved us up to a top tier level rather than other managers not quite saying a managed decline but almost stagnation. If i look at Bayern last year they were a very good team win last year, I stil think their 2013 team was better. To me it seems there are loads of good players around but very few great players, the type to really elevate teams to a next level. Whereas before u had a great players for a number of teams in premier league, serie a, la liga, bundesliga and some other leagues now there are far less and the ones there are all concentrated in a handful of teams. Florentino Perez worries about kids not following football due to short attention spans, Id be more worried that due to poor quality on display in too many games including the highest levels kids will switch off as its just not good to watch, I know Im biased but of top games in recent years (granted I dont see many full games outside highlights) the ones that stand out to me as two top teams going at it hammer and tongs and games being gripping and absolute top quality are games between us and city. I cant genuinely think of many more whereas those type of games seemed more common in past years. Now that could be my rose tinted glasses as I dont have time anymore to watch as much football as I did and a person does always feel things might be a better during a period they had more involvement in but curious does anyone else feel the same