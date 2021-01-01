« previous next »
Champions League

Re: Champions League
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:56:12 pm
Not sure I'd say that 10-11 months is just "a few months ago." We've been rubbish ever since project restart.

You mean since we needed a few wins to clinch a title that was done and over in January as we were 20 points ahead of City, after not playing a couple of months?

How about looking at the first half of the season, where we found ourselves first in the league despite with patching up injuries left and right?

Imagine if we actually had everyone


Christ.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 08:53:08 pm
whose cherry red ? Has he popped his cherry yet ? )

Some Manchester United fan on here.  No idea about the 2nd part, you could ask I suppose.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Champions League
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 09:06:00 pm
van Dijk and Gomez being back alone doesn't solve all our problems. Wijnaldum's been mentally absent for a while now, Mane and Bobby have slid alarmingly for a prolongued period and teams have generally sussed out how we attack anyway and we don't seem to have any answer in how to deal with that. I'm sure we'll work on everything in the summer but for the moment even our full strength side, full fit, doesn't give City a game

It solves the majority of the problems. Having two of the best CB's in the league who's pace helps us play with a high line effectively, helps us compress the pitch and put more pressure on the opposition. Helps us tremendously prevent grab and smash goals that we've been susceptible too this year [like we used to be before Van Dijk]

That's not to say that Mane and Firmino haven't made things worse, but keeping in mind we had Jota out for three months.

Re: Champions League
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 09:06:00 pm
van Dijk and Gomez being back alone doesn't solve all our problems. Wijnaldum's been mentally absent for a while now, Mane and Bobby have slid alarmingly for a prolongued period and teams have generally sussed out how we attack anyway and we don't seem to have any answer in how to deal with that. I'm sure we'll work on everything in the summer but for the moment even our full strength side, full fit, doesn't give City a game
Its all gone stale. Whether thats down to injuries, covid, no crowds ( which can be applied to everyone so should not apply ) bar our injuries obviously, lack of depth. Next season will tell a tale and its not getting any easier.
City will be city
The red mancs will strengthen
Chelsea will strengthen AGAIN like their squad isnt big enough
Leicester will be up there if Rogers stays
And then depending on what we do in the summer
Re: Champions League
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:08:56 pm
It solves the majority of the problems. Having two of the best CB's in the league who's pace helps us play with a high line effectively, helps us compress the pitch and put more pressure on the opposition. Helps us tremendously prevent grab and smash goals that we've been susceptible too this year [like we used to be before Van Dijk]

That's not to say that Mane and Firmino haven't made things worse, but keeping in mind we had Jota out for three months.



I think the majority is pushing it a bit, we'd still have issues even if we hadn't had a single injury this season, except we'd have fallen off to 2nd or 3rd and 15 points or so off the top instead of where we are.
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.
