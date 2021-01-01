van Dijk and Gomez being back alone doesn't solve all our problems. Wijnaldum's been mentally absent for a while now, Mane and Bobby have slid alarmingly for a prolongued period and teams have generally sussed out how we attack anyway and we don't seem to have any answer in how to deal with that. I'm sure we'll work on everything in the summer but for the moment even our full strength side, full fit, doesn't give City a game



It solves the majority of the problems. Having two of the best CB's in the league who's pace helps us play with a high line effectively, helps us compress the pitch and put more pressure on the opposition. Helps us tremendously prevent grab and smash goals that we've been susceptible too this year [like we used to be before Van Dijk]That's not to say that Mane and Firmino haven't made things worse, but keeping in mind we had Jota out for three months.