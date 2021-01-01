van Dijk and Gomez being back alone doesn't solve all our problems. Wijnaldum's been mentally absent for a while now, Mane and Bobby have slid alarmingly for a prolongued period and teams have generally sussed out how we attack anyway and we don't seem to have any answer in how to deal with that. I'm sure we'll work on everything in the summer but for the moment even our full strength side, full fit, doesn't give City a game
Its all gone stale. Whether thats down to injuries, covid, no crowds ( which can be applied to everyone so should not apply ) bar our injuries obviously, lack of depth. Next season will tell a tale and its not getting any easier.
City will be city
The red mancs will strengthen
Chelsea will strengthen AGAIN like their squad isnt big enough
Leicester will be up there if Rogers stays
And then depending on what we do in the summer