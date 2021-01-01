« previous next »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:57:00 pm
This thread is absolutely fucking shameful.

Desperate for players, men with families, on a bit of grass doing their jobs, to suffer serious potentially career ending injuries just because they wear a shirt you don't like?

Moan moan moan, whinge whinge whinge. You're grown me for fuck's sake, you're no better than twitter trolls but because you're saying it hidden away on this forum you think it's ok.

So many of you are an absolute fucking disgrace and you shame the name of this football club.
Self-loathing is unhealthy. Should get help with that.
City will forever be thankful for covid, no way they have this season with crowds in.
Emptyhad was never a plus for them, will be gutted if they win it.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:57:00 pm
This thread is absolutely fucking shameful.

Desperate for players, men with families, on a bit of grass doing their jobs, to suffer serious potentially career ending injuries just because they wear a shirt you don't like?

Moan moan moan, whinge whinge whinge. You're grown me for fuck's sake, you're no better than twitter trolls but because you're saying it hidden away on this forum you think it's ok.

So many of you are an absolute fucking disgrace and you shame the name of this football club.

How is this thing still posting? :D
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:57:38 pm
Fuck off.

Hope that's grown up enough for you.
dammit, beat me to it...
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:57:00 pm
This thread is absolutely fucking shameful.

Desperate for players, men with families, on a bit of grass doing their jobs, to suffer serious potentially career ending injuries just because they wear a shirt you don't like?

Moan moan moan, whinge whinge whinge. You're grown me for fuck's sake, you're no better than twitter trolls but because you're saying it hidden away on this forum you think it's ok.

So many of you are an absolute fucking disgrace and you shame the name of this football club.

Excuse me for not liking cheating, sports washing enterprizes. All hali Man City, that little plucky team from nowhere!
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:55:53 pm
Bayern were the only decent shout to beat them. And they self destructed against PSG.
Madrid, Barca, Juve, PSG were all shite this season. As were we.

Chelsea aren't going to stop them IMO.

Makes me wonder that had we actually played well this season and still had our first choice centrebacks we may have won it ourselves. What could have been.
Still, let them bloody have it. Not a patch on winning it 6 times. One day we will back there, and it will be glorious.

Bayern also got unlucky losing Gnabry and Lewandowski over a pointless international break in the middle of a pandemic just before the PSG game. They would have been a much better game for City. But it is what it is, City got through. Have to hope the winner of the other game can play the game if their lives and pull it out.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:57:00 pm
This thread is absolutely fucking shameful.

Desperate for players, men with families, on a bit of grass doing their jobs, to suffer serious potentially career ending injuries just because they wear a shirt you don't like?

Moan moan moan, whinge whinge whinge. You're grown me for fuck's sake, you're no better than twitter trolls but because you're saying it hidden away on this forum you think it's ok.

So many of you are an absolute fucking disgrace and you shame the name of this football club.

Your casual sexism is worse than the thread.

You have been saying some right strange shit here recently.
Should be banned so they will win it.

Inevitable bullshit.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:57:52 pm
Are you the twat that was going off on people in the United match thread?  ;D

It is. Not even trying to hide the fact he's a manc on a wind up
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 09:48:49 pm
Genuine question btw ... do City have one single player out injured at the minute?  I can't think of one.

They all look remarkably fresh as well for this time of year. Like Bernardo Silva a few years ago, they are capable of running around at a high intensity pace for 90minutes...
Probably just a coincidence in a year when testing is more difficult....
Anyway the manager wouldn't entertain any use of anything that might enhance performance......
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:01:44 pm
It is. Not even trying to hide the fact he's a manc on a wind up

Yeah, just seen it was him. Not sure how he's made it to 159 posts.
PSG will never win the CL. A group of spoiled brats who all picked the easy option in their career and now standing in line to foil when it gets a bit tough.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:54:03 pm
This ref is a disgrace. Needs investigating
Thought he did okay. There was a lot of rolling around by PSG and some of their fouls were just petulant. He did the best he could under the circumstances.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:57:00 pm
This thread is absolutely fucking shameful.

Desperate for players, men with families, on a bit of grass doing their jobs, to suffer serious potentially career ending injuries just because they wear a shirt you don't like?

Moan moan moan, whinge whinge whinge. You're grown me for fuck's sake, you're no better than twitter trolls but because you're saying it hidden away on this forum you think it's ok.

So many of you are an absolute fucking disgrace and you shame the name of this football club.

Twitter trolls? This isn't twitter and reporting on personal accounts. I haven't seen anyone wishing a serious injury just laughing at PSG losing their heads.
I've always rated Chelsea.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:56:03 pm
Yeah, must be a UK thing.  Saying something like that in the US is basically a career ender unless you're on Fox.


It isn't racist unless you use it out of context or to the wrong nationality ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gs2tdjzla8Y
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:57:00 pm
This thread is absolutely fucking shameful.

Desperate for players, men with families, on a bit of grass doing their jobs, to suffer serious potentially career ending injuries just because they wear a shirt you don't like?

Moan moan moan, whinge whinge whinge. You're grown me for fuck's sake, you're no better than twitter trolls but because you're saying it hidden away on this forum you think it's ok.

So many of you are an absolute fucking disgrace and you shame the name of this football club.


Aw diddums


And who's grown you? Whoever it was clearly used too much Baby Bio to make you so grumpy
Chelsea or Madrid could beat them but think City have found a way to play where they are as vulnerable as they once were.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:04:47 pm
Chelsea or Madrid could beat them but think City have found a way to play where they are as vulnerable as they once were.

They have also been fortunate with injuries this season hopefully a different story next season.
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:55:53 pm
Bayern were the only decent shout to beat them. And they self destructed against PSG.
Madrid, Barca, Juve, PSG were all shite this season. As were we.

Chelsea aren't going to stop them IMO.

Makes me wonder that had we actually played well this season and still had our first choice centrebacks we may have won it ourselves. What could have been.
Still, let them bloody have it. Not a patch on winning it 6 times. One day we will back there, and it will be glorious.

For what it's worth, I think both of their possible opponents could be awkward in the way a team like Juventus, PSG, Barca, even Bayern wouldn't have been. Real just don't lose UCL Finals, and a Final against a team from the same county always adds a strange edge to things.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:04:47 pm
Chelsea or Madrid could beat them but think City have found a way to play where they are as vulnerable as they once were.

City might get Fernandinho booked for once.
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:57:17 pm
I feel sick. Feel like punching my screen. Commentators like "Stand tall and proud", "Reached the summit". Ahh yeh on a mountain of dirty money. Hope Chelsea or Real Madrid beat them in the final.


Yeah, cos their money's clean as fuck.  ::)
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:04:01 pm

It isn't racist unless you use it out of context or to the wrong nationality ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gs2tdjzla8Y

Uhh.  Describing any group of people as more prone to anger or violent acts is generally racist and typically wrong to boot.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:57:00 pm
This thread is absolutely fucking shameful.

Desperate for players, men with families, on a bit of grass doing their jobs, to suffer serious potentially career ending injuries just because they wear a shirt you don't like?

Moan moan moan, whinge whinge whinge. You're grown me for fuck's sake, you're no better than twitter trolls but because you're saying it hidden away on this forum you think it's ok.

So many of you are an absolute fucking disgrace and you shame the name of this football club.


Yes, all hail the human rights abusers :lmao
that has to be up there with the most embarrassing performances on such a high stage. PSG havent got much tradition but those players are an absolute disgrace to the club.

top of the list for me is that utter shit head Veratti. this petulant fucker sold out on his career to join this club and his career has been a major disappointment. When a big game comes around , Veratti is either injured, suspended, sick, injured or if he does manage to make the pitch he is non existent and loses his head. he was an absolute disgrace tonight both in terms of his play and his attitude.


Next is Neymar. im watching this guy for over ten years and i still cant figure it out. im not sure id even have him in my top 100 list of all time great brazilians. he is everything C Ronaldo and messi arent. another one who sold out on his career. he is a glorified robinho and i have seen little or nothing apart from one season at Barcelona to suggest otherwise. Horrible attitude and a total coward.

then there is Kimpembe. why is it that every young french cb seems to be so highly rated? he is awful

finally the complete and utter shite they had in central midfield. A player who couldnt get in the united team towards the end of his time there and a Roma reject who was shipped off to Russia because he wasnt good enough for them. IN the first leg they had Gueye who was average at Everton.

Also, Moise Kean couldnt even get in the Everton team. For all their money, you would think they would have a bit better than that.
First time in their history in a European Cup final, and it'll be in an empty stadium.

Enjoy.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:08:37 pm
that has to be up there with the most embarrassing performances on such a high stage. PSG havent got much tradition but those players are an absolute disgrace to the club.

top of the list for me is that utter shit head Veratti. this petulant fucker sold out on his career to join this club and his career has been a major disappointment. When a big game comes around , Veratti is either injured, suspended, sick, injured or if he does manage to make the pitch he is non existent and loses his head. he was an absolute disgrace tonight both in terms of his play and his attitude.


Next is Neymar. im watching this guy for over ten years and i still cant figure it out. im not sure id even have him in my top 100 list of all time great brazilians. he is everything C Ronaldo and messi arent. another one who sold out on his career. he is a glorified robinho and i have seen little or nothing apart from one season at Barcelona to suggest otherwise. Horrible attitude and a total coward.

then there is Kimpembe. why is it that every young french cb seems to be so highly rated? he is awful

finally the complete and utter shite they had in central midfield. A player who couldnt get in the united team towards the end of his time there and a Roma reject who was shipped off to Russia because he wasnt good enough for them. IN the first leg they had Gueye who was average at Everton.

Also, Moise Kean couldnt even get in the Everton team. For all their money, you would think they would have a bit better than that.

Veratti alongside Dias was the best player on the pitch.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:08:37 pm
that has to be up there with the most embarrassing performances on such a high stage. PSG havent got much tradition but those players are an absolute disgrace to the club.

top of the list for me is that utter shit head Veratti. this petulant fucker sold out on his career to join this club and his career has been a major disappointment. When a big game comes around , Veratti is either injured, suspended, sick, injured or if he does manage to make the pitch he is non existent and loses his head. he was an absolute disgrace tonight both in terms of his play and his attitude.


Next is Neymar. im watching this guy for over ten years and i still cant figure it out. im not sure id even have him in my top 100 list of all time great brazilians. he is everything C Ronaldo and messi arent. another one who sold out on his career. he is a glorified robinho and i have seen little or nothing apart from one season at Barcelona to suggest otherwise. Horrible attitude and a total coward.

then there is Kimpembe. why is it that every young french cb seems to be so highly rated? he is awful

finally the complete and utter shite they had in central midfield. A player who couldnt get in the united team towards the end of his time there and a Roma reject who was shipped off to Russia because he wasnt good enough for them. IN the first leg they had Gueye who was average at Everton.

Also, Moise Kean couldnt even get in the Everton team. For all their money, you would think they would have a bit better than that.

Careful, you'll make 67CheeryRed cry :(
could be worse i suppose, could be united.

Cant see Chelsea beating them and to be honest no one wants them to win either. Real Madrid could possibly do a number on them if they got their tactics right and have a full team.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:08:00 pm
Uhh.  Describing any group of people as more prone to anger or violent acts is generally racist and typically wrong to boot.

Ok, if he used it in those terms, then it's wrong, yes, my apologies.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:08:37 pm
that has to be up there with the most embarrassing performances on such a high stage. PSG havent got much tradition but those players are an absolute disgrace to the club.

As has been said previously in the thread, they're a side put together of a bunch of stars who chose the easy option in their careers. There's no unity, no cohesion, nothing. They're simply there for a pay cheque.
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:07:15 pm

Yeah, cos their money's clean as fuck.  ::)
Cleaner than City's human rights trampling money. Ideally R.Madrid would win, as they're a proper club out of all 4, out of all 4.

(Figured I should repeat the out of all 4 there for emphasis).
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:10:32 pm
As has been said previously in the thread, they're a side put together of a bunch of stars who chose the easy option in their careers. There's no unity, no cohesion, nothing. They're simply there for a pay cheque.

alot of them arent even stars though.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:09:36 pm
First time in their history in a European Cup final, and it'll be in an empty stadium.

Enjoy.
Its like rain on your wedding day.
@JoshRobinson23
Pretty remarkable post-match interviews from the PSG players on French tv to @LaurensJulien. Verratti and Herrera both saying PSG players were insulted by the ref, Bjorn Kuipers.

Verratti: He said f you. If I say f you, they give me 10 matches.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:04:47 pm
Chelsea or Madrid could beat them but think City have found a way to play where they are as vulnerable as they once were.

That's true but apart from those 2 and Atletico, I can't think of a team who you'd fall behind to in a game and fancy your chances less. Both are miserly when they get ahead. Never thought I'd say these words but, I hope Sergio Ramos lifts the Champions League this season
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:11:55 pm
@JoshRobinson23
Pretty remarkable post-match interviews from the PSG players on French tv to @LaurensJulien. Verratti and Herrera both saying PSG players were insulted by the ref, Bjorn Kuipers.

Verratti: He said f you. If I say f you, they give me 10 matches.


:D
