Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 08:24:37 pm »
This isnt over yet. But if City get the next goal it is.
Online Guz-kop

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 08:24:43 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:23:03 pm
The mans a genius.

It's not that easy buying two £50m defenders every summer, you know
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Rush 82

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 08:24:44 pm »
PSG so undisciplined - Poch needs to do better with that - that said, this ref is allowing City to get away with all sorts of snide...
Online Nick110581

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 08:24:49 pm »
Herrera and Silva - two horrible little c*nts.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 08:25:18 pm »
Its been a long time since theres been any Manchester United chat in a Champions League semi final thread.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 08:25:34 pm »
Quote from: moloch on Today at 08:24:03 pm
Imagine wishing either Chelsea or Real Madrid winning the Champions League.

Madrid would have a chance vs City but Chelsea will get pummeled IMO. Realistically City are going to win it.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 08:25:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:24:37 pm
This isnt over yet. But if City get the next goal it is.

Thank you Trevor Brooking.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 08:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 08:24:31 pm
https://twitter.com/unorthodoxcam/status/1335673469531459584/photo/1

Tell that to the Villa player Bruno stepped on (nearly broke his leg) and still won a penalty from the referee. VAR looked at it and didn't overturn it. That was in July last year, when they were on a streak of winning a penalty nearly every game after lockdown. This league is bent. Richard Masters actually admitted that it hurts the league when United aren't doing well. Their position in the top 2 this year and last has been totally engineered by referees.

Get your tin foil hat on
Online Rush 82

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 08:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:13:04 pm
Of course it would . It’s black and white.
'course it is...

It's not a conspiracy though, just plain old shite refs with a bias (Coote, cough, Coote)
Online a little break

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 08:26:50 pm »
These cheats winning a Premier League and Champions League double truly would put the final death nail in football's coffin after this year.
Online smicer07

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 08:27:42 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:26:50 pm
These cheats winning a Premier League and Champions League double truly would put the final death nail in football's coffin after this year.

Football is fair though, only the ESL could possibly make it not so.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 08:27:53 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:26:50 pm
These cheats winning a Premier League and Champions League double truly would put the final death nail in football's coffin after this year.

After hefty legal battles with the organisers of both competitions. As North Bank says, thank you Sheikh for saving us.
Online Morgana

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 08:28:01 pm »
Online Rush 82

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 08:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:26:19 pm
Get your tin foil hat on
Ooooh...
Online cdav

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 08:28:23 pm »
Hargreaves saying City the better team so far, they have had 1 shot ffs
Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 08:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:14:17 pm
Doesn't change anything but I can't believe UEFA let them get away with not clearing the pitch.  That's ridiculous.
Have they not got under-soil heating?  Half an hour in and it's not melted.
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online Gegenpresser101

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 08:29:12 pm »
PSG need to be more clinical.
Online Morgana

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:24:44 pm
PSG so undisciplined - Poch needs to do better with that - that said, this ref is allowing City to get away with all sorts of snide...
That Mahrez goal tonight... Like how long did it take that defender to get to the ball? It was like he was running in treacle.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 08:30:02 pm »
If you ever think your Job is pointless or you are in over your head, remember Jermaine Jenas gets paid for this
Online a little break

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 08:30:25 pm »
PSG have a failed Spurs manager as their coach so how did any of us really expect him to do anything?
Online cdav

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 08:30:37 pm »
Another Fernandinho foul but no booking- does he have incriminatig photos of every ref?
Online Los back. Thanks.

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 08:30:39 pm »
anyone have a stream please
Online Hazell

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 08:30:02 pm
I'd you ever think your Job is pointless, remember Jermaine Jenas gets paid for this

And for MoTD and for The One Show and for Question Time and for advertising Jacamo.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online didi shamone

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 08:32:38 pm »
Hargreaves is an exceptionally boring man.
Online CalgarianRed

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 08:33:05 pm »
These PSG players have no chemistry between them. Just a bunch of stars playing, kinda like Real in the mid 2000's.
True North Strong

Online a little break

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 08:33:38 pm »
Hang on...Laporte isn't playing and they're winning in the Champions League Semi Final? I thought they lost the league last year because he was injured and they were half strength because of that one player?
Online cdav

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm »
Fernandinho foul number 5, play on
Online smicer07

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 08:34:12 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:33:38 pm
Hang on...Laporte isn't playing and they're winning in the Champions League Semi Final? I thought they lost the league last year because he was injured and they were half strength because of that one player?

It's almost as if they went and spent billions on other defenders!
Online a little break

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 08:34:46 pm »
I wonder how long itll take PSG to realise that crossing balls straight into Ederson's hands won't work?
Online Morgana

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 08:36:11 pm »
Two FFP breaching teams with a foot in the CL final, and Uefa wonder why fans and clubs are feeling disillusioned.  :butt
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 08:37:17 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 08:29:10 pm
Have they not got under-soil heating?  Half an hour in and it's not melted.

It can't be on. It's a lot of hailstones, but there's no way it'd still look like that if it was on. Unless they bought Everton's old boiler.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 08:37:31 pm »
Looks like Pochettino has been stuffing his face with croissants since his move to Paris.
Online Enders

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 08:37:42 pm »
My god Herrera is shite
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online Guz-kop

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 08:38:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:34:12 pm
It's almost as if they went and spent billions on other defenders!

Be fair, they've only spent half a billion on defenders
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online didi shamone

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 08:38:22 pm »
Is this the first time two countries played each other in a club competition, or have they met before?
Offline Caligula?

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 08:38:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:37:31 pm
Looks like Pochettino has been stuffing his face with croissants since his move to Paris.

You would too if you were getting payed millions just to win Ligue 1. Which he might not even do.
Online cdav

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 08:38:31 pm »
So much narrative is driven by the result, City have been on edge quite a bit and got away with a few sloppy pieces of play
Online Hazell

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 08:39:01 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 08:29:10 pm
Have they not got under-soil heating?  Half an hour in and it's not melted.

With all their sportswashing investment in the local infrastructure, you would have thought their owners wouldn't have neglected something so basic.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JRed

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1598 on: Today at 08:39:18 pm »
Surprised at how shit PSG are.
Online JRed

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1599 on: Today at 08:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:39:01 pm
With all their sportswashing investment in the local infrastructure, you would have thought their owners wouldn't have neglected something so basic.
Under soil heating doesnt enhance the sportswashing
Wouldnt that be the landlords responsibility anyway?
