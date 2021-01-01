The mans a genius.
people like big dick nick.
Imagine wishing either Chelsea or Real Madrid winning the Champions League.
This isnt over yet. But if City get the next goal it is.
https://twitter.com/unorthodoxcam/status/1335673469531459584/photo/1 Tell that to the Villa player Bruno stepped on (nearly broke his leg) and still won a penalty from the referee. VAR looked at it and didn't overturn it. That was in July last year, when they were on a streak of winning a penalty nearly every game after lockdown. This league is bent. Richard Masters actually admitted that it hurts the league when United aren't doing well. Their position in the top 2 this year and last has been totally engineered by referees.
Of course it would . It’s black and white.
These cheats winning a Premier League and Champions League double truly would put the final death nail in football's coffin after this year.
Get your tin foil hat on
Doesn't change anything but I can't believe UEFA let them get away with not clearing the pitch. That's ridiculous.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
PSG so undisciplined - Poch needs to do better with that - that said, this ref is allowing City to get away with all sorts of snide...
I'd you ever think your Job is pointless, remember Jermaine Jenas gets paid for this
Hang on...Laporte isn't playing and they're winning in the Champions League Semi Final? I thought they lost the league last year because he was injured and they were half strength because of that one player?
Have they not got under-soil heating? Half an hour in and it's not melted.
It's almost as if they went and spent billions on other defenders!
Looks like Pochettino has been stuffing his face with croissants since his move to Paris.
With all their sportswashing investment in the local infrastructure, you would have thought their owners wouldn't have neglected something so basic.
