Champions League

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm
Oh God. I still have painful memories of the Utd v Chelsea final some years ago. This is as bad, nearly, maybe. Madrid could sneak through though but City are there for my money. PSG are just too soft

Did that final actually take place?

I never watched, have seen nothing of it since and never read any papers featuring it at all.

To me, it never happened, and neither will this years final.  :)



Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 11:53:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Did that final actually take place?

I never watched, have seen nothing of it since and never read any papers featuring it at all.

To me, it never happened, and neither will this years final.  :)

Indeed, it was painful even to think about. It was even worse back in the day because John Terry captaining Chelsea and Ronaldo, Neville and Ferguson being United players. I wanted them both to lose.

As it happens the outcome was as a good as i could expect. Crap match, no winners, Ronaldo missing his penalty, Terry slipping and missing his and the crying, that is about as good as I could expect in the circumstances short of a plague of locusts.

Chelsea v City would border on that but could not match that for the people involved. If I said marginal preference for Chelsea (unless any potential implications for our slim CL place) then I probably could not live with myself but I definitely want City to lose, either the 2nd leg or the final.

Just sums up how crap this season is, having Real Madrid your favourite team of the last 4 in the CL




Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1402 on: Today at 12:05:28 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm

At the point of us losing players with season-ending injuries, City weren't really there.

They all got giddy thinking there was going to be an 'open race' (I'm looking at you Jake Humphreys) and when United went top in January they all thought getting ahead of us meant it was ON!  But they'd foolishly forgotten about City.

It wasn't just Humphreys. There was a whole bunch of them on Sky. Also fan channels like, True Geordie, Hugh Whizzy and Arsenal Fan TV, which was disappointing. Moreover, between the FA/PGMOL failing to punish Pickford for his dangerous play (ignoring precedent) and the various factions of the media celebrating Virgil's injury on the grounds that "at least we will have an open title race now," it makes you sick to your stomach. When the refs stopped giving United a penalty a week, it was only a matter of time before City ran away with the league. It's been an absolute travesty of a season on so many levels, but I will never forget how they simultaneously celebrated and brushed aside Van Dijk's injury for the sake of a "fairer and more competitive title race." 


Gaz75

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1403 on: Today at 12:10:36 am
it was a bit like watching us tonight, better team for the first half, got a goal and should have got one or two more then ran out of steam, please let this season end quick.


Red_Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1404 on: Today at 12:15:41 am
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:05:28 am
It wasn't just Humphreys. There was a whole bunch of them on Sky. Also fan channels like, True Geordie, Hugh Whizzy and Arsenal Fan TV, which was disappointing. Moreover, between the FA/PGMOL failing to punish Pickford for his dangerous play (ignoring precedent) and the various factions of the media celebrating Virgil's injury on the grounds that "at least we will have an open title race now," it makes you sick to your stomach. When the refs stopped giving United a penalty a week, it was only a matter of time before City ran away with the league. It's been an absolute travesty of a season on so many levels, but I will never forget how they simultaneously celebrated and brushed aside Van Dijk's injury for the sake of a "fairer and more competitive title race." 


And not just Virgil's injury either.  They berated Jurgen for his 5 subs rants.  And some of the VAR and reffing decisions were beyond belief.




Red_Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1405 on: Today at 12:18:19 am
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
2020/21 - 'the season from hell'


Just imagine 'What if" Jurgen hadn't pulled the refs up on giving United endless penalties?!  I'm convinced that his words led to that slump United had right after going top.  A sad indication of how bad a season it's been is that this was probably our manager's best moment, best move, all year.




I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1406 on: Today at 12:29:07 am
Such a shit season overall, and now we have to put up with a potential City v Chelsea final. Two clubs that no-one respects and have only got to where they are due to dodgy owners pumping in dirty money. Both of them could only dream of reaching our levels of success and worldwide recognition.


F412OUK

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1407 on: Today at 12:42:11 am
Not sure if its been asked before but if one of Abu Dhabi or Roman win the Champions League and they both finish top 4, does the 5th place get Champions league spot?





disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1408 on: Today at 01:20:17 am
City with one foot in the final and I think Chelsea will beat Madrid next week. To make things even worse I think Man Utd are going through without problem and I'd expect Arsenal to see off Villarreal despite them being no better than them. All English finals. Wahey. At least they're taking place in the shittest year in the history of the game.












Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1409 on: Today at 01:26:17 am
Quote from: F412OUK on Today at 12:42:11 am
Not sure if its been asked before but if one of Abu Dhabi or Roman win the Champions League and they both finish top 4, does the 5th place get Champions league spot?

No, but if Chelsea win it, finish 5th or worse and Arsenal go on to win the Europa, 4th place does not get a CL place



kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1410 on: Today at 02:14:57 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:26:17 am
No, but if Chelsea win it, finish 5th or worse and Arsenal go on to win the Europa, 4th place does not get a CL place

Ha ha - that is the only way we could possibly get fourth this season  ;D


Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1411 on: Today at 02:48:30 am
City were there to be had and now this madness ensues.

i knew watching the semis was gonna give me heartburn. the horror





A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1412 on: Today at 03:21:16 am
Not watched any of the semi's all shite clubs.... Fully expect City to win this now, by far the strongest team left in it.

Guess it will be the first final in a while I won't be watching either then if its an all English affair.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1413 on: Today at 08:28:40 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:18:19 am

Just imagine 'What if" Jurgen hadn't pulled the refs up on giving United endless penalties?!  I'm convinced that his words led to that slump United had right after going top.  A sad indication of how bad a season it's been is that this was probably our manager's best moment, best move, all year.

Or the fact they arent good enough.

They were never winning the title.



The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1414 on: Today at 08:38:30 am
What a shit season its been


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1415 on: Today at 08:42:06 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:18:19 am

Just imagine 'What if" Jurgen hadn't pulled the refs up on giving United endless penalties?!  I'm convinced that his words led to that slump United had right after going top.  A sad indication of how bad a season it's been is that this was probably our manager's best moment, best move, all year.

It was funny weeks later Ole and the players crying in the media that Jurgen had stopped them getting penalties. Basically admitting how gullible they assume the refs are.



Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1416 on: Today at 08:43:39 am
Dont think wed be in for an interesting final regardless. Chelsea and Real Madrid wouldnt be able to go toe to toe with Man City so itll be sit off and try to Nick one.


liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League
Reply #1417 on: Today at 09:05:12 am
ah i still remember people saying city had the tougher side of the draw  :wave

i'll watch the final but turn off 1 minute before the ref blows the final whistle

the way to beat city is to get stuck in on them - old fashioned i know but otherwise they'll pass you off the park

show them some good old iron - too late for us now but trying to play any chess game against them.. well you might think you have the middle of the board but they let you do that

bastards




