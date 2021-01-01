Did that final actually take place?



I never watched, have seen nothing of it since and never read any papers featuring it at all.



To me, it never happened, and neither will this years final.



Indeed, it was painful even to think about. It was even worse back in the day because John Terry captaining Chelsea and Ronaldo, Neville and Ferguson being United players. I wanted them both to lose.As it happens the outcome was as a good as i could expect. Crap match, no winners, Ronaldo missing his penalty, Terry slipping and missing his and the crying, that is about as good as I could expect in the circumstances short of a plague of locusts.Chelsea v City would border on that but could not match that for the people involved. If I said marginal preference for Chelsea (unless any potential implications for our slim CL place) then I probably could not live with myself but I definitely want City to lose, either the 2nd leg or the final.Just sums up how crap this season is, having Real Madrid your favourite team of the last 4 in the CL