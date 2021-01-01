He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
For all their good work, Mbappe has been quiet.
Unpopular opinion alert Hes just fast
Can't believe how shit Liverpool have been this season. That goal somehow highlights it.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
"Fancied him massively" isn't something Phil Foden gets said about him very often I imagine.
Neymar is an exceptional footballer but a massive prick
Second time PSG have made their own problems.
De Bruyne is always so average in these big CL games. Verratti looks quality in comparison.
Amongst other things. He is incredible.
Despise how BT always presume that everyone watching wants the English team to win. They are so far detached from reality.
I dont watch psg much But what Ive seen of him his pace does almost everything for him Reminds me of early years Michael Owen. Who was the fastest thing Ive ever seen
He also scores a lot of goals.
Foden looks like the kid hanging around that makes you nervous where you've parked
Thing is, every non Liverpool fan I know wants the English team to win. I watched the 2005 CL final with a M.Utd fan, a West Ham fan and an Aston Villa fan. They were all genuinely wanting us to win.
Scotland fans clocked him for it as a teenager & got massive shit for it. He couldnt believe the criticism he was getting from the stands. A cultural thing, I guess.
