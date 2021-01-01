« previous next »
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 08:42:36 pm »
Gerry Armstrong creaming his kecks on Virgin 2 Ireland whenever City get a chance.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 08:42:40 pm »
You dont expect Maradona to miss those
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:42:47 pm »
Second time PSG have made their own problems.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:43:08 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 08:42:20 pm
For all their good work, Mbappe has been quiet.

Unpopular opinion alert

Hes just fast
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:43:11 pm »
"Fancied him massively" isn't something Phil Foden gets said about him very often I imagine.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:43:20 pm »
Neymar is an exceptional footballer but a massive prick
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 08:43:50 pm »
oof.

City finishes that chance vs us...

Foden the Super Man let them down there.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:43:51 pm »
That's a shove by mahrez
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 08:44:04 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 08:42:20 pm
For all their good work, Mbappe has been quiet.

Im wondering if he is fully fit, he took a knock at the last game.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 08:44:15 pm »
PSG V Madrid final really will be shithouse central
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 08:44:18 pm »
lol Foden has to score there
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 08:44:24 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:43:08 pm
Unpopular opinion alert

Hes just fast

Amongst other things. He is incredible.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 08:44:29 pm »
De Bruyne is always so average in these big CL games. Verratti looks quality in comparison.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:18:09 pm
Can't believe how shit Liverpool have been this season. That goal somehow highlights it.

 ;D
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Champions League
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 08:44:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:43:11 pm
"Fancied him massively" isn't something Phil Foden gets said about him very often I imagine.
Unless hes in Iceland.

Not the shop. Though he looks the sort to frequent an Iceland.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 08:45:07 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:43:08 pm
Unpopular opinion alert

Hes just fast

Hes a bit more than just fast. 😊
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 08:45:10 pm »
Both defences are pretty crap.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:20 pm
Neymar is an exceptional footballer but a massive prick

Scotland fans clocked him for it as a teenager & got massive shit for it. He couldnt believe the criticism he was getting from the stands. A cultural thing, I guess.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 08:45:27 pm »
PSG need to keep a cleansheet and score the 2nd. They're incredibly wasteful in front of goal.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 08:45:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:42:47 pm
Second time PSG have made their own problems.

Only because they're playing through the press, which is also why they've been far the better and more threatening team.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 08:45:36 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 08:44:29 pm
De Bruyne is always so average in these big CL games. Verratti looks quality in comparison.

Play him in CM. He isnt a false nine.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 08:46:03 pm »
Have I missed something?
Why do the BT Commentators keep praising this City performance as if they're the ones winning?
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 08:46:05 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:44:24 pm
Amongst other things. He is incredible.

I dont watch psg much

But what Ive seen of him his pace does almost everything for him

Reminds me of early years Michael Owen. Who was the fastest thing Ive ever seen
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 08:46:20 pm »
Foden looks like the kid hanging around that makes you nervous where you've parked
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 08:46:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:31:26 pm
Despise how BT always presume that everyone watching wants the English team to win. They are so far detached from reality.


Thing is, every non Liverpool fan I know wants the English team to win.

I watched the 2005 CL final with a M.Utd fan, a West Ham fan and an Aston Villa fan. They were all genuinely wanting us to win.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 08:46:58 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:46:05 pm
I dont watch psg much

But what Ive seen of him his pace does almost everything for him

Reminds me of early years Michael Owen. Who was the fastest thing Ive ever seen

He also scores a lot of goals.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:46:58 pm
He also scores a lot of goals.

He does
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 08:47:35 pm »
Not seeing the game, but did Satan showed up already and devoured everyone involved?
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 08:47:53 pm »
First 45 minutes and ManC are getting wrecked.  Forget at times how good the rest of the starting XI is for PSG is outside Neymar and Mbappe.  Cue the Bald Fraud takes if this holds in the 2nd half.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 08:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 08:46:20 pm
Foden looks like the kid hanging around that makes you nervous where you've parked

 ;D
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 08:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:46:35 pm

Thing is, every non Liverpool fan I know wants the English team to win.

I watched the 2005 CL final with a M.Utd fan, a West Ham fan and an Aston Villa fan. They were all genuinely wanting us to win.

A Man U fan wanting Liverpool to win a CL is odd.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Long way to go but City have been battered thus far.

When Foden missed the sitter "Phil Foden doesn't normally miss chances like that". Oh really?
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:45:19 pm
Scotland fans clocked him for it as a teenager & got massive shit for it. He couldnt believe the criticism he was getting from the stands. A cultural thing, I guess.
Think I remember that...think he also scored a hat trick in the game. Maybe
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 08:48:41 pm »
City utterly outclassed in that 45 minutes. Darren Fletcher proper scrambling to try and find a way to praise City in that first half. "Showing character" and "digging deep" apparently.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 08:48:43 pm »
Foden complete lack of composure

Near post was gaping
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 08:48:46 pm »
Marquinhos is the most Egyptian looking Brazilian.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 08:49:30 pm »
Now just don't concede you fucking Qatari-sportswashing, Dijon-Bumming, cheating bastards
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 08:46:20 pm
Foden looks like the kid hanging around that makes you nervous where you've parked
haha true that.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 08:49:58 pm »
Impressed by PSG so far, their oil billions seem to have been better spent than Abu Dhabis billions.

Id take Neymar with Mbappe for next season.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1079 on: Today at 08:50:03 pm »
PSG have done very well in building their attacks and not panicking playing from the back. Very slick interchange play all across the pitch. City doing absolutely nothing creatively and relying on 2 poor passes to generate their attacks. Far from over though
