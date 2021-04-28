« previous next »
Offline harleydanger

Re: Champions League
« Reply #920 on: Today at 11:26:11 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm
Mount has turned into a really good player.

it's amazing to imagine how England will bottle the '22 world cup with Mount Jones Foden in midfield.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Champions League
« Reply #921 on: Today at 11:27:20 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:26:11 am
it's amazing to imagine how England will bottle the '22 world cup with Mount Jones Foden in midfield.


The World Cup isn't for another 18 months but we already know an unfit Harry Kane will start over any other forward option
Offline liverbloke

Re: Champions League
« Reply #922 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
can i first say that i hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate chelfuckinski but they played a great first half

second half was a more muted affair - madrid looked fairly average but played better

werner is fucking awful though - he always seems to blame something just niot himself for being shit: the pass he got, the pitch, the ball, the weather, his star sign, his socks, his haircut, his laces, his stubble - anything else as it can't be his talent

and did pulisic run right past tuchel embarrassing him when he chose to hug another member of their staff when tuchel thought he was running over to hug him? seems a decent player for a soccer-playing yankee doodle dandy
Offline B0151?

Re: Champions League
« Reply #923 on: Today at 12:02:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:59:41 am
PSG will thrash City tonight. Not a 1-0, 2-1 win, they will win by 3-4. I will be here and we will witness it together.

I hope PSG beat City but I do feel dirty about the prospect of them winning the whole thing
Offline VVM

Re: Champions League
« Reply #924 on: Today at 12:22:41 pm »
Not even sure who I want to win the whole thing. Practically all just teams that have bought success to a ridiculous degree.

Definitely don't want City to win it but then it's hard to choose from the remaining 3. I guess PSG would have to reluctantly be my choice.

Offline cissesbeard

Re: Champions League
« Reply #925 on: Today at 01:26:57 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 12:22:41 pm
Not even sure who I want to win the whole thing. Practically all just teams that have bought success to a ridiculous degree.

Definitely don't want City to win it but then it's hard to choose from the remaining 3. I guess PSG would have to reluctantly be my choice.

think psg are the least worst option left.
trying to find positives out of any of these winning it and mbappe seems ok, pochetino seems like a decent guy and neymar for all his playacting is excellent to watch when hes on it.
Offline VVM

Re: Champions League
« Reply #926 on: Today at 02:14:33 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 01:26:57 pm
think psg are the least worst option left.
trying to find positives out of any of these winning it and mbappe seems ok, pochetino seems like a decent guy and neymar for all his playacting is excellent to watch when hes on it.

Some good points, keep forgetting poch is their manager, he was gracious in defeat when we beat Spurs so I think I'd like to see him win it I think.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Champions League
« Reply #927 on: Today at 02:26:34 pm »
ganna be cracker of a game tonight, whoever wins wins the whole thing imo
Online sinnermichael

Re: Champions League
« Reply #928 on: Today at 02:30:52 pm »
Funny how BT feel the need to wheel an ex City player out everytime they play in Europe, however average they were. It'll be Lescott no doubt. It used to be Richard Dunne.

On Bein Sports on the other hand, you get Arsene Wenger and Marcel Desailly.
Online Ray K

Re: Champions League
« Reply #929 on: Today at 02:35:16 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:26:11 am
it's amazing to imagine how England will bottle the '22 world cup with Mount Jones Foden in midfield.

Eric Dier is my guess. Though the red card to Mason Greenwood in the (insert name of round where they go out playing the first decent team) will be the tabloids' reason.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Champions League
« Reply #930 on: Today at 07:01:25 pm »
PSG: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker, Verratti, Paredes, Gueye, Di María, Neymar, Mbappé.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Champions League
« Reply #931 on: Today at 07:02:21 pm »
I'm not sure how it's happened, but PSG probably are the ones you'd want ( :butt) to win it. I'd take Madrid all day though if you offered it. Just none of them c*nts, ta.

Big night for PSG. They need a result here. Ideally a clean sheet, can't concede more than one. Have to make the most of that Walker/Stones right hand side.
Online medley

Re: Champions League
« Reply #932 on: Today at 07:04:57 pm »
Glad to see Verratti playing. The last few years he always seems to carrying a knock or injured for the big games. He's a lovely player to watch
Online sinnermichael

Re: Champions League
« Reply #933 on: Today at 07:07:36 pm »




Online west_london_red

Re: Champions League
« Reply #934 on: Today at 07:13:04 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:02:00 pm
I hope PSG beat City but I do feel dirty about the prospect of them winning the whole thing

This game sums up perfectly exactly what is wrong with the sport.
