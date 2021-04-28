Mount has turned into a really good player.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
it's amazing to imagine how England will bottle the '22 world cup with Mount Jones Foden in midfield.
PSG will thrash City tonight. Not a 1-0, 2-1 win, they will win by 3-4. I will be here and we will witness it together.
Not even sure who I want to win the whole thing. Practically all just teams that have bought success to a ridiculous degree. Definitely don't want City to win it but then it's hard to choose from the remaining 3. I guess PSG would have to reluctantly be my choice.
think psg are the least worst option left. trying to find positives out of any of these winning it and mbappe seems ok, pochetino seems like a decent guy and neymar for all his playacting is excellent to watch when hes on it.
I hope PSG beat City but I do feel dirty about the prospect of them winning the whole thing
