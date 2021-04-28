can i first say that i hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate chelfuckinski but they played a great first half



second half was a more muted affair - madrid looked fairly average but played better



werner is fucking awful though - he always seems to blame something just niot himself for being shit: the pass he got, the pitch, the ball, the weather, his star sign, his socks, his haircut, his laces, his stubble - anything else as it can't be his talent



and did pulisic run right past tuchel embarrassing him when he chose to hug another member of their staff when tuchel thought he was running over to hug him? seems a decent player for a soccer-playing yankee doodle dandy