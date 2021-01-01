We could have done with this ref handing out a few yellows to Madrid.
Hazard has been such a bad buy for Real Madrid, looks like he has lost his pace too
not seen him kick a ball. since left the Chelsea..
Chelsea will get through against these lot, wasn't impressed at all in our games. Shame we shit the bed so much in the first leg.
They'll be on easy street at Stamford Bridge.
37 appearances in 2 years, 4 goals overall You've missed out on a lot
got a lot of young players chelsea all fit as feck ,,
