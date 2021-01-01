« previous next »
Re: Champions League
« Reply #880 on: Today at 09:21:47 pm »
Chelsea are fucking boring to watch.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #881 on: Today at 09:22:31 pm »
Chelsea will get through against these lot, wasn't impressed at all in our games. Shame we shit the bed so much in the first leg.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #882 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
We could have done with this ref handing out a few yellows to Madrid.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Champions League
« Reply #883 on: Today at 09:24:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:23:20 pm
We could have done with this ref handing out a few yellows to Madrid.

We could generally have done with refs spotting fouls on Mane all season
Re: Champions League
« Reply #884 on: Today at 09:25:52 pm »
Mount has turned into a really good player.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #885 on: Today at 09:28:31 pm »
Hazard has been such a bad buy for Real Madrid, looks like he has lost his pace too
Re: Champions League
« Reply #886 on: Today at 09:29:11 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:28:31 pm
Hazard has been such a bad buy for Real Madrid, looks like he has lost his pace too

Doesn't help that he's a poor professional given his ability when it comes to fitness as well.

Re: Champions League
« Reply #887 on: Today at 09:30:08 pm »
Chelsea well in control now.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #888 on: Today at 09:30:36 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:28:31 pm
Hazard has been such a bad buy for Real Madrid, looks like he has lost his pace too
not seen him kick a ball. since left the Chelsea..
Re: Champions League
« Reply #889 on: Today at 09:33:07 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 09:30:36 pm
not seen him kick a ball. since left the Chelsea..

37 appearances in 2 years, 4 goals overall You've missed out on a lot
Re: Champions League
« Reply #890 on: Today at 09:34:37 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:22:31 pm
Chelsea will get through against these lot, wasn't impressed at all in our games. Shame we shit the bed so much in the first leg.

They'll be on easy street at Stamford Bridge.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #891 on: Today at 09:34:43 pm »
idk, this super leagues not to bad so far, except for the teams of course.

Havertz bottles it and then gets hammered anyway lol
Re: Champions League
« Reply #892 on: Today at 09:35:44 pm »
Re: Champions League
« Reply #893 on: Today at 09:36:30 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:33:07 pm
37 appearances in 2 years, 4 goals overall You've missed out on a lot
wow thats horrendous .
Re: Champions League
« Reply #894 on: Today at 09:39:54 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:33:07 pm
37 appearances in 2 years, 4 goals overall You've missed out on a lot

Lucky for him there are no crowds or he would be done there.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #895 on: Today at 09:41:15 pm »
got a lot of young players chelsea all fit as feck ,,
Re: Champions League
« Reply #896 on: Today at 09:44:20 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 09:41:15 pm
got a lot of young players chelsea all fit as feck ,,

yep they are pretty energetic.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #897 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm »
Boring game, nothing fun at all watching this Chelsea side.
