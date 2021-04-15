Safe to say I wont be wasting precious time watching any more of this shit show.



2 teams owned by human rights abusers who exist these days purely for sports washing, a team owned by a Russian crimial and sodding Real Madrid



Fitting for this most pathetic and empty of seasons I suppose.



Yes, extremely fitting.It's also both funny and tragic too. Tragic that the most prestigious competition in club football has been reduced to a sportwash dick measuring competition for three repugnant bunches of criminals and a bunch of fascist loving twats. Funny that all their stars aligned so they could fight it out in the most meaningless, pointless season in history. A freakishly plastic season only played out to fulfill TV contracts and keep the TV money rolling in even though the product is contrived, shoddy and passionless.So here we have it. A plastic season for plastic clubs. A tainted product for tainted sportswash vehicles and a club propped up by a country.I'm just glad these horrific semi-finals have come in what is pretty much a void season in all but name. It would have been a travesty if this had happened to the biggest and best club competition in the world in a proper, genuine season. Hopefully this shakes UEFA to the core, because the game is being choked to death by these freaks, and UEFA need to start taking some serious action before it's too late to save the game.Would I feel the same if Liverpool had gone on to lift the trophy? Well yes, and I've said so previously. Of course, I'd take the 6 turning into a 7, but that's about it. Other than that, this season has been a freakish dog's dinner. An exercise in going through the motions as the real world has been crumbling around us all. It will be fitting that while the world is focused on other things that really matter, some repugnant sportswash vehicle will lift the trophy in the least attractive, least credible and least cared about EC/CL final in history.