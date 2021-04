Has to be Madrid for me. Don't get me wrong they have an especially dodgy fascist history which they used to set themselves up for life as THE destination club for some players, but they at least aren't owned by a oil powered state or an Ogliarch who needs a high profile asset to ensure he doesn't "disappear".



Don't want PSG or City anywhere near that trophy. That said it will happen someday, they'll both throw the GDP of a nation at it to ensure that, so one of them doing it in this shithole of a season would be somewhat apt.