Some shite refereeing there - he took his own player out!
PSG are a fucking embarrassment to football and the fact that refs fall for it consistently is even worse.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
You'd love to see it in the semi against City though
It's just modern football, isn't it? Fall. Free kick!
Can PSG hold their nerve?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Sane looks ok to me.
You forgot the key part- scream like you've been knifed
PSG dropping deeper and deeper
I wish they'd drop off the face of the earth.
Yeah, well on this form you can't really see Bayern beating City so you might be right there
