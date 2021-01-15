« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Quarter Finals  (Read 11153 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:40:55 pm »
The problem is he looks effortless in everything else as well, and not in a good way.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,388
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:40:57 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:40:15 pm
Some shite refereeing there - he took his own player out!
His own player dived ...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:41:07 pm »
Fucking reff!!! I would be fuming if I am a Bayern fan. Fucking. Hell.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,627
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:41:28 pm »
It's just modern football, isn't it? Fall. Free kick!
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #484 on: Today at 09:41:32 pm »
Why didn't Choupo-Moting go for that then!
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,598
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #485 on: Today at 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:40:50 pm
PSG are a fucking embarrassment to football and the fact that refs fall for it consistently is even worse.

You'd love to see it in the semi against City though  :)
Logged

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #486 on: Today at 09:41:50 pm »
Sane looks ok to me.
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #487 on: Today at 09:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:40:50 pm
PSG are a fucking embarrassment to football and the fact that refs fall for it consistently is even worse.

They are a blight on the sport. Sportwashing scum.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,713
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #488 on: Today at 09:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:40:50 pm
PSG are a fucking embarrassment to football and the fact that refs fall for it consistently is even worse.

If I was reffing them I wouldn't blow for any foul for the first 10-15 minutes. They'd quickly change their tune.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
  • Free at last!
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #489 on: Today at 09:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:41:43 pm
You'd love to see it in the semi against City though  :)

Peps "Twice" gif required here!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,025
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #490 on: Today at 09:42:28 pm »
Can PSG hold their nerve?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #491 on: Today at 09:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:41:28 pm
It's just modern football, isn't it? Fall. Free kick!

You forgot the key part- scream like you've been knifed
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,328
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #492 on: Today at 09:42:43 pm »
PSG got no composure defensively here. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #493 on: Today at 09:42:53 pm »
PSG are horrible
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,694
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:42:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:42:28 pm
Can PSG hold their nerve?

Hope not.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:40:50 pm
PSG are a fucking embarrassment to football and the fact that refs fall for it consistently is even worse.
imagine PSG and City in the next round!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,713
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #496 on: Today at 09:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:41:50 pm
Sane looks ok to me.

Same. Lacking a bit of end product maybe, but he's glided past both fullbacks a few times.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #497 on: Today at 09:43:18 pm »
PSG dropping deeper and deeper
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,627
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #498 on: Today at 09:43:33 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:42:30 pm
You forgot the key part- scream like you've been knifed
Ah, yes. Essential.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #499 on: Today at 09:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:41:43 pm
You'd love to see it in the semi against City though  :)

Yeah, well on this form you can't really see Bayern beating City so you might be right there ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,713
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #500 on: Today at 09:43:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:43:18 pm
PSG dropping deeper and deeper

I wish they'd drop off the face of the earth.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #501 on: Today at 09:45:10 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:43:49 pm
I wish they'd drop off the face of the earth.

;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,328
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #502 on: Today at 09:46:40 pm »
I think PSG have only been in Bayerns half about 3 times this half.  Absolutely woeful performance, no one can keep hold of the ball.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #503 on: Today at 09:46:49 pm »
Real Madrid are not a diving type, right? Fucking worried.  :-\  :-\
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #504 on: Today at 09:46:55 pm »
Former Utd snide replaces former Utd shite
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,470
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #505 on: Today at 09:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:43:35 pm
Yeah, well on this form you can't really see Bayern beating City so you might be right there ;D

Theyll have gnabry and lewa though - theyd give City all they could handle
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #506 on: Today at 09:47:38 pm »
Here's another shithouse coming on, just to add the the c*nt count.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
  • Free at last!
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #507 on: Today at 09:48:57 pm »
PSG have been extremely luck here. Bayern missing a few key players and still look the better team, just not quite creating the final chance.
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #508 on: Today at 09:49:01 pm »
Herrera booked 30 seconds after coming on!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,025
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #509 on: Today at 09:49:03 pm »
Whats impressed me about Mbappe he went through a selfish phase, but hes been the perfect team player tonight.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 