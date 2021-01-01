You could always record the other game?



It's live sports, no. Maybe if it was my job to watch every game but either I can watch it when it's actually happening or I'm not going to bother.As far as the games today. PSG sure is living a lucky CL life to say the least. Think this just might be their year as Barca outplayed them over 180 minutes and Bayern were way better today but when you have Mbappe and Neymar then I guess it doesn't matter. With that said for the game next week if they both play to that level again then Bayern could just smush them.Didn't see any of Chelsea/Porto but a friend of mine was saying Porto played really well and the 2-0 flattered Chelsea. Tie is probably over there though.