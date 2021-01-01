« previous next »
Champions League Quarter Finals

a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:53:06 pm
Madrid cant afford him though at least not without selling a number of players.

Madrid dont have to. He is leaving on a free in 2022.
Caligula?

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
Mbappe + Kounate would make for a great summer window for us
a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:05:06 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
Mbappe + Kounate would make for a great summer window for us

Why stop there? Lets get in Haaland as well? Maybe Kimmich as back up to Henderson?
Caligula?

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:05:06 pm
Why stop there? Lets get in Haaland as well? Maybe Kimmich as back up to Henderson?

Where's the LeBron James money, John?
dalarr

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm
Imagine if all the plastic clubs go through to the semifinals. Would suit this season well.
Illmatic

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm
That's Porto done then

Shame we didn't get them. Not over yet but it was a really good draw for Chelsea.
Logged
Red_Rich

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm
This feels like the year city do it to me.


If we don't win it I wouldn't be bothered if City won the whole fucking lot, the Quadruple, just to simply shut the red Mancs up once and for all about the treble and also because it would be funny to see after they've been supporting them from 2019-2021 whenever they were battling it out with us.  In front of no crowds as well wouldn't mean that much.
jillc

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm

If we don't win it I wouldn't be bothered if City won the whole fucking lot, the Quadruple, just to simply shut the red Mancs up once and for all about the treble and also because it would be funny to see after they've been supporting them from 2019-2021 whenever they were battling it out with us.  In front of no crowds as well wouldn't mean that much.

We'd never hear the last of it from the media it would be unbearable.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
Wouldn't even want City to win a free-kick. Despicable club through and through. Same goes for Chelsea, hope us and Bayern somehow find a way.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm

If we don't win it I wouldn't be bothered if City won the whole fucking lot, the Quadruple, just to simply shut the red Mancs up once and for all about the treble and also because it would be funny to see after they've been supporting them from 2019-2021 whenever they were battling it out with us.  In front of no crowds as well wouldn't mean that much.

It's quite amusing, because when Abu Dhabi were stuttering early in the season, loads of their 'fans' were calling this a ''meaningless Covid season.''

Of course, being the upstanding and honest people they are, they will say exactly the same if their sportswash manage to purchase a stack of trophies come the close of play.

Personally, I've never been so relaxed at the prospect of a club based in Manchester walking off with a potential quad. I honestly couldn't care less (unless we are in the CL final against them) because anything they do is ultimately a meaningless sham.
kj999

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #250 on: Today at 12:58:15 am
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm
Imagine if all the plastic clubs go through to the semifinals. Would suit this season well.

Yeah. Fucking depressing.

Jesus. Imagine a semi final line up of Real, PSG, City and Chelsea. 🤮

An indictment on modern football. The biggest shower of oil-fueled, state-sponsored twats you'll ever see.

It says it all that out of those 4, I'd probably want Real to win it. 🙈

Usually the European Royalty clubs find a way... often because of a passionate crowd in the second leg, or something... But without fans in the ground, football is now just a cock-waving, chequebook contest. Who has the most money, will win. May as well dispense with the formalities of the actual competitions and just check out who's oil-state has the biggest revenues on August 1st every year.

Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #251 on: Today at 03:04:13 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:10:50 pm
You could always record the other game?

It's live sports, no.  Maybe if it was my job to watch every game but either I can watch it when it's actually happening or I'm not going to bother.

As far as the games today.  PSG sure is living a lucky CL life to say the least.  Think this just might be their year as Barca outplayed them over 180 minutes and Bayern were way better today but when you have Mbappe and Neymar then I guess it doesn't matter.  With that said for the game next week if they both play to that level again then Bayern could just smush them.

Didn't see any of Chelsea/Porto but a friend of mine was saying Porto played really well and the 2-0 flattered Chelsea.  Tie is probably over there though.
RedSamba

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #252 on: Today at 05:41:42 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
Mbappe + Kounate would make for a great summer window for us


Mbappe would love a thursday trip to Rubin Kazan
Geezer08

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #253 on: Today at 07:13:21 am
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm
Shame we didn't get them. Not over yet but it was a really good draw for Chelsea.

We would have lost to Porto as well if we played like we did on tuesday. We would probably lose to all PL teams if we played like that.
rob1966

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #254 on: Today at 08:22:01 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm
It's quite amusing, because when Abu Dhabi were stuttering early in the season, loads of their 'fans' were calling this a ''meaningless Covid season.''

Of course, being the upstanding and honest people they are, they will say exactly the same if their sportswash manage to purchase a stack of trophies come the close of play.

Personally, I've never been so relaxed at the prospect of a club based in Manchester walking off with a potential quad. I honestly couldn't care less (unless we are in the CL final against them) because anything they do is ultimately a meaningless sham.

If they do win the lot the media will laud them, without realising its actually fucked the game because they have bought it all.
Larse

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
Reply #255 on: Today at 08:23:44 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 12:58:15 am
Yeah. Fucking depressing.

Jesus. Imagine a semi final line up of Real, PSG, City and Chelsea. 🤮


If that happens then: Hala Madrid.
