« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Quarter Finals  (Read 6476 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,898
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:30:12 pm
I don't think he fancies the Championship
Nah, I hear it's Norwich he's gunning for. He'll make Suarez's record against them look like Aguero's record at Anfield.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:31:38 pm
Agree. Paul Dempsey 😤, and when hes accompanied by the orally dyslexic Keown, you know its time for the mute button.

Keown is a little annoying, seems to start everything he's about to say with "well". Not as bad as last nights duo though to be fair
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:34:58 pm »
Tricky lad, that Sane.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:35:03 pm »
Sane needs to work in his right foot or maybe stick to the left wing.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,503
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:35:41 pm »
That little rat Ander Herrera just got Boateng booked for nowt - horrible little scrote yet another reason to want BM to win the tie.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:07:45 pm
Im not so sure, hes been in positions like this before but then has to try something clever. The man just cant help himself. If he doesnt win it this year I dont think he ever will with City.

His teams were rarely so well organized defensively then as well as trusting. Probably not since his Barca days has he had a more set team. Anyway, time will show. He has certainly shown more often than not that he overthinks the CL trying to be clever, something just seems different this season. Still hope you are right  ;D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,370
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:36:21 pm »
Like City, if PSG can't win it this year, they never will
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,503
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:36:33 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:34:03 pm
Keown is a little annoying, seems to start everything he's about to say with "well". Not as bad as last nights duo though to be fair

Ill give you that, but its close....
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,870
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:38:03 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:21:06 pm
This commentator is so fucking annoying with his faux foreign accent on names

This is such a weird criticism, what's wrong with a commentator trying to get pronunciation spot on?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,543
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:41:24 pm »
That's Porto done then
Logged

Online CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:36:21 pm
Like City, if PSG can't win it this year, they never will

Why not? Are Qatar and Abu Dhabi suddenly going to stop investing in their projects?
Even then they have decent revenues on their own. So they will be competitive in the long run along with 8-10 other clubs.
Logged
True North Strong

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
semi finals could be madrid, chelsea, psg, city - eugh, probably the 4 most cheating shithouse teams going.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,904
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:44:19 pm »
Depressing that Chelsea are there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,222
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:44:31 pm »
A real whos who of lovable rogues in the likely semi finals owners lounge isnt it.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,883
  • Free at last!
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:44:32 pm »
Sane has been dreadful tonight
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:41:24 pm
That's Porto done then

Chelsea could easily go to the final, I would fancy them against Madrid for some reason.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:45:27 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:44:32 pm
Sane has been dreadful tonight
Not really, hes had some good moments.
Logged

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:45:34 pm »
If Bayern would have had Lewa they would probably win this with him scoring a hattrick with all the chances they have created.

This ref always love to be a bit of a c*nt. When he starts going a bit against you it will just be like that, if you complain he makes it worse really. Pep really hates him tho  ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,904
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:46:42 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 09:44:00 pm
Why not? Are Qatar and Abu Dhabi suddenly going to stop investing in their projects?
Even then they have decent revenues on their own. So they will be competitive in the long run along with 8-10 other clubs.

We will be stronger in future though, who knows what could have been had we avoided the injuries.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,898
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:46:57 pm »
The year is 2044. Elon Musk has colonized Mars. The oceans have risen and submerged coastal cities. And Julian Draxler comes on for PSG as a second half sub in the Intergalactic Champions League.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:47:11 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:44:12 pm
semi finals could be madrid, chelsea, psg, city - eugh, probably the 4 most cheating shithouse teams going.

You couldn't barely hand pick 4 more awful clubs. It sounds mad but imagine rooting for Real Madrid to win the Champions League ?
Still fancy Bayern to knock PSG out though
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,987
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:45:23 pm
Chelsea could easily go to the final, I would fancy them against Madrid for some reason.

Madrid are experienced

Still think we have a chance
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:48:18 pm »
The annoying thing about Chelsea being a couple of games away from the final is it isn't even a very good Chelsea side. There's not a lot of individual talent spread across the pitch, they're just quite well balanced. It's not one of the better teams they've had since Abramovich put it that way. They probably won't perform as badly as we did against Madrid last night if they meet them. Just get the horrible feeling it's going to be them and the mancs in the final.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,370
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:49:12 pm »
Lewandowski obviously but Gnabry has been missed as well
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,993
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:50:08 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 09:44:00 pm
Why not? Are Qatar and Abu Dhabi suddenly going to stop investing in their projects?
Even then they have decent revenues on their own. So they will be competitive in the long run along with 8-10 other clubs.

Yep. It's sadly inevitable that PSG and City will win it eventually. Best for people to make their peace with it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,370
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:50:47 pm »
Kimmich is a complete footballer.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,898
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:51:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:44:31 pm
A real whos who of lovable rogues in the likely semi finals owners lounge isnt it.
Hurray for Fiorentino Perez, the cheeky old scamp!
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,680
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:51:18 pm »
 The pace of this Bayern-PSG game has been immense. Nicely poised for the second leg if it stays 2-3
Logged

Online vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,883
  • Free at last!
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:51:19 pm »
Nice save
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:51:30 pm »
PSG will still try their best to fuck this up in the 2nd leg.

Barca should have been 4 or 5 up there by half time.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:51:44 pm »
Mbappe outstanding in the knockouts so far, all set up for him to go and rejuvenate that Madrid attack I think. Even if PSG win it I think he's gone, and if not this season, he'll surely be gone as his contract ends at the end of next season.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,883
  • Free at last!
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:52:51 pm »
There really has to be a better way of managing the time in a game... 2 minutes added?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,904
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:53:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:51:44 pm
Mbappe outstanding in the knockouts so far, all set up for him to go and rejuvenate that Madrid attack I think. Even if PSG win it I think he's gone, and if not this season, he'll surely be gone as his contract ends at the end of next season.

Madrid cant afford him though at least not without selling a number of players.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,987
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:53:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:53:06 pm
Madrid cant afford him though at least not without selling a number of players.

They will just borrow off the banks
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:54:37 pm »
Bayern will prevail. You read it here first. :-)
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,684
  • @tharris113
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:55:51 pm »
This feels like the year city do it to me.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:56:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:51:44 pm
Mbappe outstanding in the knockouts so far, all set up for him to go and rejuvenate that Madrid attack I think. Even if PSG win it I think he's gone, and if not this season, he'll surely be gone as his contract ends at the end of next season.

Yeah seems like a natural progression for him. And Real finally get their Ronaldo replacement with a future multiple Ballon D'or winner.

Bayern are still in this game. They will need to go all out again and hope for a 3-1 or 4-2 win. Entirely possible. Scoreline flattered PSG. Should really have been 4-3 Bayern.
Logged
True North Strong

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,904
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:53 pm
They will just borrow off the banks

Depends what happens the banks maybe not be in the position to especially at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 