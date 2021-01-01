The annoying thing about Chelsea being a couple of games away from the final is it isn't even a very good Chelsea side. There's not a lot of individual talent spread across the pitch, they're just quite well balanced. It's not one of the better teams they've had since Abramovich put it that way. They probably won't perform as badly as we did against Madrid last night if they meet them. Just get the horrible feeling it's going to be them and the mancs in the final.