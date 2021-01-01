I don't think he fancies the Championship
Agree. Paul Dempsey 😤, and when hes accompanied by the orally dyslexic Keown, you know its time for the mute button.
Im not so sure, hes been in positions like this before but then has to try something clever. The man just cant help himself. If he doesnt win it this year I dont think he ever will with City.
Keown is a little annoying, seems to start everything he's about to say with "well". Not as bad as last nights duo though to be fair
This commentator is so fucking annoying with his faux foreign accent on names
Like City, if PSG can't win it this year, they never will
people like big dick nick.
That's Porto done then
Sane has been dreadful tonight
Why not? Are Qatar and Abu Dhabi suddenly going to stop investing in their projects? Even then they have decent revenues on their own. So they will be competitive in the long run along with 8-10 other clubs.
semi finals could be madrid, chelsea, psg, city - eugh, probably the 4 most cheating shithouse teams going.
Chelsea could easily go to the final, I would fancy them against Madrid for some reason.
Why not? Are Qatar and Abu Dhabi suddenly going to stop investing in their projects? Even then they have decent revenues on their own. So they will be competitive in the long run along with 8-10 other clubs.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
A real whos who of lovable rogues in the likely semi finals owners lounge isnt it.
Mbappe outstanding in the knockouts so far, all set up for him to go and rejuvenate that Madrid attack I think. Even if PSG win it I think he's gone, and if not this season, he'll surely be gone as his contract ends at the end of next season.
Madrid cant afford him though at least not without selling a number of players.
They will just borrow off the banks
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]