If anyone wants to have a look



https://streamable.com/b2mrfi



Just seen this...incredible. That should be checked, goal given or if that can't be done (I admit I know nor care for the new rules anymore) Then the only thing to do in the name of sportsmanship (haha I know) is to let Dortmund walk a freebie in. A team have clearly been robbed a vital goal in a CL QF and fuck all is done about it...and they wonder why footy is regarded as a joke by loads outside the game. The game gets more farcical by the week.