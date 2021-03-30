« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Quarter Finals

kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Champions League Quarter Finals
« on: March 30, 2021, 08:49:12 am »
April 6
Man City v Dortmund   
Real Madrid v Liverpool   
April 7
Bayern v PSG   
Porto v Chelsea

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #1 on: March 30, 2021, 10:07:30 am »
Some history there, 5 6 previous winners (sorry Dortmund I forgot about you), 7 previous finalists, European Royalty mixed with high achievers 

and Man City

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #2 on: March 30, 2021, 10:21:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2021, 10:07:30 am
Some history there, 5 previous winners, 7 previous finalists, European Royalty mixed with high achievers 

and Man City

6 previous winners Robert. Who have you forgotten/ignored - Chelsea?
J_Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #3 on: March 30, 2021, 10:43:30 am »
Winners from that group of clubs - LFC, RM, Bayern, Chelsea, Porto, Dortmund

Finalists - PSG







Scruffs - City

gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #4 on: March 30, 2021, 10:44:22 am »
Dortmund too in 97.


Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #5 on: March 30, 2021, 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 30, 2021, 10:44:22 am
Dortmund too in 97.
The Lars Ricken final.

Easy to forget but of his middling to poor managerial record, but what an underrated player Paolo Sousa was. Cl at Juve, moved to Dortmund, CL there (excellent in the run to the final too) and then moved to Inter and won the Uefa Cup the next year. Quite the run.


J_Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #6 on: March 30, 2021, 10:55:12 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 30, 2021, 10:44:22 am
Dortmund too in 97.

Forgot about them!
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #7 on: March 30, 2021, 10:57:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 30, 2021, 10:21:51 am
6 previous winners Robert. Who have you forgotten/ignored - Chelsea?

Ooops. It was actually Dortmund I forgot

Makes it even better then  ;D
oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #8 on: March 30, 2021, 12:07:23 pm »
.



Champions League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-champions-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Champions League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-champions-league


Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams & highlights etc)' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/champions-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Champions_League : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball


elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #9 on: March 30, 2021, 04:24:38 pm »
Lewa out for 4 weeks and he'll miss PSG matches, big blow for Bayern that.
kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #10 on: March 31, 2021, 01:49:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2021, 10:07:30 am
Some history there

Aye, was trying to figure out how many QFs we've been in? I make it 16 after a quick google - good quiz question if you can name  all of our QF opponents.

Getting knocked out back to back in 82 and 83 were tough when we were boss, especially 82 when Villa won it after being completely shite in the league
kj999

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #11 on: March 31, 2021, 03:22:36 am »
I like years when the winner of the CL is completely shite in the league

82
05
21 ?  ;)


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #12 on: March 31, 2021, 06:29:13 am »
Quote from: kavah on March 31, 2021, 01:49:06 am
Aye, was trying to figure out how many QFs we've been in? I make it 16 after a quick google - good quiz question if you can name  all of our QF opponents.

Getting knocked out back to back in 82 and 83 were tough when we were boss, especially 82 when Villa won it after being completely shite in the league

Did Brucie fuck up in the away leg and cost us the tie? I seem to remember him dropping a bollock.

I was at thevWidzew Lodz game at Anfield and even though we won on the night I'm sure we were crap.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #13 on: March 31, 2021, 06:45:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 31, 2021, 06:29:13 am
Did Brucie fuck up in the away leg and cost us the tie? I seem to remember him dropping a bollock.

I was at thevWidzew Lodz game at Anfield and even though we won on the night I'm sure we were crap.

Yep we were 2-1 down in the home leg with just over 10 minutes left, David Hodgson scored the winner in the 90th minute, but we lost he tie 4-3, & they had the away goals too as we lost the 1st leg in Poland 2-0.

We seemed to come unstuck a few times playing Eastern European teams back then.
kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #14 on: March 31, 2021, 08:28:21 am »
^ Statto and Rob. I was at Anfield too but was locked out :D  And add Dinamo Tbilisi to that list of crack East European teams.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #15 on: March 31, 2021, 09:10:19 am »
Quote from: kavah on March 31, 2021, 08:28:21 am
^ Statto and Rob. I was at Anfield too but was locked out :D  And add Dinamo Tbilisi to that list of crack East European teams.

Ha, I was going to post that Eastern European teams were always described as crack in a way that Italian, Spanish and French sides never were!
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #16 on: March 31, 2021, 09:48:01 am »
Quote from: kavah on March 31, 2021, 08:28:21 am
^ Statto and Rob. I was at Anfield too but was locked out :D  And add Dinamo Tbilisi to that list of crack East European teams.

And the mighty Red Star Belgrade.
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #17 on: March 31, 2021, 01:54:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 31, 2021, 09:48:01 am
And the mighty Red Star Belgrade.

Crvena Zvezda really were crack...


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #18 on: March 31, 2021, 03:05:00 pm »
What 83/84 team achieved was quite phenomenal,.

 Drawn at home first in 3 of the 4 rounds, had to play Bilbao who were one of the top teams at the time, came through that after drawing the first leg 0-0 at home[apparently we were that good, we clapped of by the home fans at the final whistle in Spain], came through Benfica & Dinamo Bucharest, the Dinamo match Souness got one of their players with an elbow in the first leg & they were all out to get him in the second leg but came though that, the final against Roma in their own stadium
Vinay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #19 on: April 2, 2021, 12:25:28 pm »
No one is talking about Ramos missing the first leg.... Has he become that irrelevant now?
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #20 on: April 2, 2021, 12:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on April  2, 2021, 12:25:28 pm
No one is talking about Ramos missing the first leg.... Has he become that irrelevant now?

Don't worry, we have melts saying he's equal to VVD here
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347150.msg17681237#msg17681237
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #21 on: April 2, 2021, 01:01:04 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April  2, 2021, 12:45:22 pm
Don't worry, we have melts saying he's equal to VVD here
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347150.msg17681237#msg17681237

Quality wise no way, but what about effect on the team? Fernandes is not a great player, but he makes the Mancs tick.
Vinay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #22 on: April 2, 2021, 02:18:28 pm »
Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #23 on: April 2, 2021, 08:15:43 pm »
Yeah, poor Ramos pulled his Phillips. I was really looking forward to Nat filling him in on a corner or two.
kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:35:49 am »
Form guide

City: WWWWWL
Dortmund: LDWDLW

Madrid: WWWWDD
Liverpool: WWWLLW

Bayern: WWWWWW
Paris: LWWLDW

Porto: WWWLWL
Chelsea: LWWDWW
