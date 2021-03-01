« previous next »
Champions League Quarter Finals

Champions League Quarter Finals
April 6
April 6
Man City v Dortmund   
Real Madrid v Liverpool   
April 7
Bayern v PSG   
Porto v Chelsea

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:07:30 am »
Some history there, 5 6 previous winners (sorry Dortmund I forgot about you), 7 previous finalists, European Royalty mixed with high achievers 

and Man City
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:21:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:30 am
Some history there, 5 previous winners, 7 previous finalists, European Royalty mixed with high achievers 

and Man City

6 previous winners Robert. Who have you forgotten/ignored - Chelsea?
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:43:30 am »
Winners from that group of clubs - LFC, RM, Bayern, Chelsea, Porto, Dortmund

Finalists - PSG







Scruffs - City
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 am »
Dortmund too in 97.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:44:22 am
Dortmund too in 97.
The Lars Ricken final.

Easy to forget but of his middling to poor managerial record, but what an underrated player Paolo Sousa was. Cl at Juve, moved to Dortmund, CL there (excellent in the run to the final too) and then moved to Inter and won the Uefa Cup the next year. Quite the run.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:44:22 am
Dortmund too in 97.

Forgot about them!
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:57:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:21:51 am
6 previous winners Robert. Who have you forgotten/ignored - Chelsea?

Ooops. It was actually Dortmund I forgot

Makes it even better then  ;D
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:07:23 pm »
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:24:38 pm »
Lewa out for 4 weeks and he'll miss PSG matches, big blow for Bayern that.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:49:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:30 am
Some history there

Aye, was trying to figure out how many QFs we've been in? I make it 16 after a quick google - good quiz question if you can name  all of our QF opponents.

Getting knocked out back to back in 82 and 83 were tough when we were boss, especially 82 when Villa won it after being completely shite in the league
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:22:36 am »
I like years when the winner of the CL is completely shite in the league

82
05
21 ?  ;)
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:29:13 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:49:06 am
Aye, was trying to figure out how many QFs we've been in? I make it 16 after a quick google - good quiz question if you can name  all of our QF opponents.

Getting knocked out back to back in 82 and 83 were tough when we were boss, especially 82 when Villa won it after being completely shite in the league

Did Brucie fuck up in the away leg and cost us the tie? I seem to remember him dropping a bollock.

I was at thevWidzew Lodz game at Anfield and even though we won on the night I'm sure we were crap.
