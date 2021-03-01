Some history there, 5 previous winners, 7 previous finalists, European Royalty mixed with high achievers and Man City
people like big dick nick.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Dortmund too in 97.
6 previous winners Robert. Who have you forgotten/ignored - Chelsea?
Some history there
Aye, was trying to figure out how many QFs we've been in? I make it 16 after a quick google - good quiz question if you can name all of our QF opponents. Getting knocked out back to back in 82 and 83 were tough when we were boss, especially 82 when Villa won it after being completely shite in the league
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]