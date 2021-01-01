Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Total Oranje Football Draft
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
3
4
5
6
7
[
8
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Total Oranje Football Draft (Read 3896 times)
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 62,584
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
«
Reply #280 on:
Today
at 07:45:32 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 14,733
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
«
Reply #281 on:
Today
at 08:03:06 pm »
Sarge's Dutchies
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
Sarge
Fucker
Believer
Posts: 64,442
Ahh Ha!!
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
«
Reply #282 on:
Today
at 08:21:47 pm »
Cheers mate.
Love my team.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 62,584
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
«
Reply #283 on:
Today
at 08:30:46 pm »
It's a strong team mate.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Print
Pages:
1
...
3
4
5
6
7
[
8
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Total Oranje Football Draft
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2