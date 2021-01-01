« previous next »
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 04:55:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:52:15 pm
My pick is coming, not drowning, swimming closer to you.

When I weighed him up against far more experienced defenders, the problem was that they were shit. Schuurs isnt, even given lack of pedigree. Good young defender.

Sent Hazell a PM but perhaps not about?

:D not seen the selection thread but that has to be Ajaxs All Saints Perr Schuurs? Lovely stuff, if so.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 04:55:54 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:43:35 pm
Was wondering if anyone was ever going to pick Arnold Muhren, great pick this late in.

The Muhren brothers and Davids in midfield, that will do
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 04:56:28 pm
Actually surprised you lot haven't picked one particular CB and he was fairly solid.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm
Has Hazell just picked Teen De Wolfe?
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 04:58:56 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:56:28 pm
Actually surprised you lot haven't picked one particular CB and he was fairly solid.

Amoung others.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:55:54 pm
The Muhren brothers and Davids in midfield, that will do

You can have a battle with Seedorf, Wouters and Neeskens, i am confident that not many midfields will be better if any ;)
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 05:04:10 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm
You can have a battle with Seedorf, Wouters and Neeskens, i am confident that not many midfields will be better if any ;)

Just don't play Seedorf as the 6
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 05:06:52 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:04:10 pm
Just don't play Seedorf as the 6

It'll be Wouters. Was just messing aboyt and will sort a formation when i see who i have in the end.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 05:42:36 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm
Has Hazell just picked Teen De Wolfe?

He is a hairy one. ;D
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 05:43:55 pm
Must be time to move on no?
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 05:45:17 pm
I've sent a pm to Trend, but leeway today seeing as it's matchday.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 06:00:16 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:45:17 pm
I've sent a pm to Trend, but leeway today seeing as it's matchday.

Sorry lads - just picked and sent Lobo a PM
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm
Thought both de Boer boys where taken, ahh well. Wonder if they ever think that one of them was not planned by Ma and Da de Boer?
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Thought Wijnaldum was excellent when he came on tonight, did exactly what we needed him to, always does. That's why he's one of the best midfielders in the world.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
Sorry, wrong thread :P
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm
Gobshite

;D
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Pretty pretty good Trend....

Marco Van Basten
Memphis Depay

Michael Laudrup
Dirk Kuyt
Mark van Bommel
Wim Jonk

Joris Mathijsen
Ruud Krol
Nathan Ake


GK
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
The oldschool Dutch 3 at the back, i like it ;D

You seen mine?
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
The oldschool Dutch 3 at the back, i like it ;D

You seen mine?

I like my choices -- could go 4-4-2 diamond or 3-5-2 midfield overloaad or 3-4-3 attack attack until you break your back stack

I will say this -- no Ron Vlaar or Johnny Heitinga for me.... whoosh.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm
I like my choices -- could go 4-4-2 diamond or 3-5-2 midfield overloaad or 3-4-3 attack attack until you break your back stack

I will say this -- no Ron Vlaar or Johnny Heitinga for me.... whoosh.

My Midfield is class never mind my front 3.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 10:39:39 pm
 Normally I big my team up in drafts and look in disgust at some of the states my glorious sides lose to. This time Im wondering how Ill scrape a win. Loads more balanced or just more dangerous looking sides. I didnt get any of my first 5 choices as my first pick and it spiralled from there  :D

My night cant be ruined though, I have witnessed the tandem glory of an LFC victory and Alissons moustache.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm
;D

Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:41:10 pm
I'm the favourite so far, thats a given.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:23:19 pm
Sarge. Every draft youve been in you talk about how great your team is and Im pretty sure you sink without trace each time. :D
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:23:19 pm
Sarge. Every draft youve been in you talk about how great your team is and Im pretty sure you sink without trace each time. :D

At least i try, this one is different though.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #225 on: Today at 05:06:01 am
Frans Thijssen .First foreign player to win the FWA player of the year in England I think. He was pivotal in the Ipswich Town team that was challenging for titles in the early 80's and won UEFA cup.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #226 on: Today at 05:06:41 am
I am going to make my next pick right now too. Since no one below me can pick him anyway.

Skip my next turn.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #227 on: Today at 08:10:25 am
Wow. What an incredible team lastrador has picked. Big big favourite.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #228 on: Today at 08:17:56 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:39:39 pm
Normally I big my team up in drafts and look in disgust at some of the states my glorious sides lose to. This time Im wondering how Ill scrape a win. Loads more balanced or just more dangerous looking sides. I didnt get any of my first 5 choices as my first pick and it spiralled from there  :D

My night cant be ruined though, I have witnessed the tandem glory of an LFC victory and Alissons moustache.
;D I usually like your team's so just looked at your picks. Jaysus it all went pear shaped with the perr schuurs pick. And you see the likes of hyypia and hulshoff picked following him. Shocking scenes
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
Reply #229 on: Today at 08:23:43 am
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:17:56 am
;D I usually like your team's so just looked at your picks. Jaysus it all went pear shaped with the perr schuurs pick. And you see the likes of hyypia and hulshoff picked following him. Shocking scenes
Car crash  ;D

I was wondering how long Sami would stay available, on reflection Larsson, as good as he was, would have been ably replaced by one of two or three other forwards I cant believe havent been picked yet and I shouldve hoovered up Big Sami or one of the Ajax boys. Ill see what I can salvage.
