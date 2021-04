I think that photo was taken moments before he discovered Martin Jol in the dressing room in a compromising position with Rinus Michelís dessert.I would if I knew who you were on about Samie!

ďSeeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.Ē Rafa Benitez