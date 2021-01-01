« previous next »
Total Oranje Football Draft
If interested


Rules are simple, select only Dutch players bar 1 exception, which would be 1 foreign player who has played in Holland per team. [limited to only 1 such player]

- Trend
- DrinksSangria
- DeFacto
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
In please. Let's get this started by Saturday evening so we have something to distract ourselves from the inevitable loss against Arsenal.
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
In
