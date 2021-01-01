Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Total Oranje Football Draft
Author
Topic: Total Oranje Football Draft
deFacto
Total Oranje Football Draft
«
on:
Today
at 04:50:13 pm
If interested
Rules are simple, select only Dutch players bar 1 exception, which would be 1 foreign player who has played in Holland per team. [limited to only 1 such player]
- Trend
- DrinksSangria
- DeFacto
Hazell
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:04:25 pm
In please. Let's get this started by Saturday evening so we have something to distract ourselves from the inevitable loss against Arsenal.
fucking appalled
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:21:06 pm
In
